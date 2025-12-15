Islamic Preacher Vows to Take Germany Back to the Stone Age

Islam is a threat to Western civilization in general, and to women in Western nations specifically. Just last week, lawyers for an Afghan "asylum seeker" in the U.K. defended him after he raped a woman by saying he wasn't used to a culture where women are equal and have freedoms.

As this writer warned, the embrace of Islam means women will lose their hard-fought rights if Islam takes over. Then again, the Left is already stripping women of their rights in the name of "trans inclusivity," so it's possible the Left doesn't care. That being said, women need to know what's in store for them if Islam takes over.

In Germany, an Islamic preacher says women will be stoned for adultery in the European nation once they enact Sharia law.

Islamic preacher in Germany: “You can’t stone a woman for adultery in Germany, but when we establish an Islamic state here, stoning will be legally allowed under Sharia.”



This culture is mental illness! pic.twitter.com/FtcnqtgiEw — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) December 15, 2025

Here, we also need to remind you that, under Sharia law, a woman who is a victim of rape is considered guilty of adultery and can be stoned.

This goat-bearded savage openly admits he wants to turn Germany into a medieval stoning pit—import more of these 7th-century psychos and watch your daughters get buried to the waist before the rocks fly. — Remigration GB (@RemigrationGB) December 15, 2025

And the Left embraces him as "diverse."

Not compatible with civilized culture. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) December 15, 2025

No, it's not.

Any ideology that calls for stoning women has no place in Europe.

Zero tolerance. Zero excuses. — Moses Gelberg (@moshegelberg) December 15, 2025

But as we've seen after the terror attack in Australia, the Left will blame the "far-right" and ban guns before confronting the scourge of Islam.

Islam is a poison in any society it takes over.



Persians can tell you this. https://t.co/z2w6qm9yd3 — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) December 15, 2025

Yes, it is and yes, they can.

This Islamic preacher in Germany says it outright: "You can't stone adulterers here now... but when Germany becomes an Islamic state, then we will."



This isn't some ancient history—this is being preached openly in Europe TODAY.



7th-century punishments like stoning have no place… https://t.co/Oxi5A0S7FJ — Mellyn Gilmore (@mellyngilmore) December 15, 2025

This is Europe today.

And it's not going to remain in Europe. Islam will enact the same policies in any city, state, or nation where Muslims become the majority, including the United States.

