Islamic Preacher Vows to Take Germany Back to the Stone Age

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 15, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Islam is a threat to Western civilization in general, and to women in Western nations specifically. Just last week, lawyers for an Afghan "asylum seeker" in the U.K. defended him after he raped a woman by saying he wasn't used to a culture where women are equal and have freedoms.

As this writer warned, the embrace of Islam means women will lose their hard-fought rights if Islam takes over. Then again, the Left is already stripping women of their rights in the name of "trans inclusivity," so it's possible the Left doesn't care. That being said, women need to know what's in store for them if Islam takes over.

In Germany, an Islamic preacher says women will be stoned for adultery in the European nation once they enact Sharia law.

Here, we also need to remind you that, under Sharia law, a woman who is a victim of rape is considered guilty of adultery and can be stoned.

And the Left embraces him as "diverse."

No, it's not.

Related:

GERMANY ISLAM TERRORISM

But as we've seen after the terror attack in Australia, the Left will blame the "far-right" and ban guns before confronting the scourge of Islam.

Yes, it is and yes, they can.

This is Europe today.

And it's not going to remain in Europe. Islam will enact the same policies in any city, state, or nation where Muslims become the majority, including the United States.

