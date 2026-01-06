Trump White House Laughs at This Lib Media Outlet for Taking Their January 6 Bait

I’m done with this crap, guys. All day, we had to hear the whining about January 6, which will never become a thing—ever. And what was this about a candlelight vigil from Democrats on the steps of the Capitol? Earth to liberals: Trump won the 2024 election, so, obviously, no one cared about this little riot. No one. CNN even spoke about how some of the J6 defendants who were pardoned have committed crimes. Yes, please do a segment on how many cretins Joe Biden commuted before he scooted away from the White House.

The only people who seem to care are the political class, who saw first-hand that we, the people, could eat them alive, and their allies in the liberal media. That’s it. Yet, Trump’s people know how to get under their skin, and the White House created a special page for the occasion:

Want to know the TRUTH? Get all the facts here ⬇️https://t.co/auPPiUFWET — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) January 6, 2026

President Trump took decisive action to pardon January 6 defendants who were unfairly targeted, overcharged, and used as political examples. They were not protected by the leaders who failed them. They were punished to cover incompetence. On his first day back in office, January 20, 2025, President Trump issued sweeping blanket pardons and commutations for nearly 1,600 patriotic Americans prosecuted for their presence at the Capitol—many mere trespassers or peaceful protesters treated as insurrectionists by a weaponized Biden DOJ. He fully pardoned most, commuted sentences, and ordered immediate release of those still imprisoned, ending years of harsh solitary confinement, denied due process, and family separation for exercising their First Amendment rights. Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent over 3 years and nearly $20 million in taxpayer funds on her partisan Select Committee, producing a scripted TV spectacle to fabricate an “insurrection” narrative and pin all blame on President Trump. Video and audio recordings, including unaired HBO footage from her own daughter, show Nancy Pelosi repeatedly acknowledging responsibility for the catastrophic security failures—admitting “We have totally failed” and “I take full responsibility” for not having the National Guard pre-deployed, despite intelligence warnings and President Trump’s offers of troops that were ignored under her leadership as Speaker. The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as “insurrectionists” and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump—despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government. In truth, it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election, ignoring widespread irregularities, and weaponizing federal agencies to hunt down dissenters, all while Pelosi’s own security lapses invited the chaos they later exploited to seize and consolidate power. This gaslighting narrative allowed them to persecute innocent Americans, silence opposition, and distract from their own role in undermining democracy.

What an introduction, and it also has Trump’s speech before the riot began, which did not incite anything, despite all the BBC’s editing. The infamous Pelosi clip about not deploying the National Guard, the timeline of events, and a memorial to those who died during the event, which includes some who committed suicide awaiting sentencing after the Biden Justice Department went crazy in the aftermath. The waters were well chummed, and MS Now took the bait. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung was highly amused:

☮️&🇺🇸 https://t.co/auPPiUFoPl pic.twitter.com/qrkfwJcrjn — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) January 6, 2026

Well done, guys.

