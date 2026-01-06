Minneapolis Hilton Nixing ICE Agent Reservations Is Now Facing the Consequences
VIP
Tipsheet

Mark Kelly Just Got Checkmated...by Jon Stewart?!

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 06, 2026 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Now, this is when Jon Stewart is good. Sure, he’s mostly attacking Trump and conservatives, but when he redirects his fire at Democrats, it’s not paddy cake. It can be brutal. Stewart knows he’s not Cronkite, and maybe that’s why Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) thought he was going to have a cupcake interview here, but it was far from that. 

Kelly opted to participate and then double down on the shoddy Democrat talking point of urging our military members not to follow illegal orders from President Trump. After days of scrutiny, where not even the liberal media could defend this, this little stunt died. When asked which illegal orders have been given, the Democrats who pressed this point could not name one, because it is grade-A BS. It’s also perilously close to engaging in sedition. Words matter—and this isn’t some op-ed or political science exercise, kids. 

The Arizona Democrat, a former US Navy captain, faces censure and demotion over this stunt. Now, he’s going off about Operation Southern Spear, where we’re blowing narco-terrorists and their boats out of the water, and Kelly says its legality is questionable. 

Well, that’s when Jon Stewart bodied him. The comedian and part-time Daily Show host also noted, fairly, that this could be a grey area. I disagree--this campaign is totally legal. Still, the point is to say outright that it’s illegal is a bit premature, especially when Democrats said nothing about the Obama drone strike program, which did kill American citizens. So, question orders from Trump, but not Obama:

Liberals have short memories. It’s pure brain rot with Trump in the mix. If Jon Stewart can checkmate you like this, stay home and shut up. Granted, Kelly was not in the Senate when Disposition Matrix was live, but c’mon. He would’ve kept his mouth shut when The New York Times revealed the program and Obama’s kill lists that had American citizens on it. 

