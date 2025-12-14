Report: Two Found Dead at Rob Reiner’s Brentwood Mansion

Rumors are swirling after two individuals were found deceased at the Brentwood home of actor/director Rob Reiner. Authorities have not identified the victims, but early reports indicate the victims are roughly 78 and 68 years old, the same ages as Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

2 dead at Rob Reiner’s LA home, LAPD’s robbery-homicide division respond https://t.co/5qFpty1J6i pic.twitter.com/RUpeszU2vt — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2025

Here’s more:

Two people have been found dead inside the Los Angeles home of famed director Rob Reiner. Officers were called to the Brentwood home Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Post. While it’s currently unclear who the victims are, the Los Angeles Fire Department told local outlet NBC Los Angeles that a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found dead inside the home, which match the ages of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

We want to emphasize nothing has been confirmed. The news is, however, eerily reminiscent of the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. The couple were found deceased earlier this year in their Santa Fe home.

Social media users have expressed shock and horror at the developing news.

Please say a prayer for the lost and hope it isn't any worse than it already is. https://t.co/6EOFYH5oAT — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 15, 2025

Others recalled Gene Hackman or wondered if this was a tragic accident.

I really hope this is bad info and is not true

if it's true, he has to be close to 80 now. I wonder if this could be a situation like Gene Hackman or a CO2 leak, etc. https://t.co/uOGotHQxsI — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) December 15, 2025

Los Angeles homicide police are on the scene, however.

RedState’s Jen Van Laar shared LAFD scanner audio that showed the initial call to Reiner’s home was for a cardiac arrest.

LAFD scanner shows that the call for assistance at Rob Reiner's house was for a cardiac arrest pic.twitter.com/4VPL2ZVRlY — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) December 15, 2025

There are unconfirmed reports that Reiner’s son is responsible. But no authorities have confirmed this.

🚨NEW: Multiple sources are saying that this was done by the son of Rob Reiner. He had a history of mental issues and was unstable. Confirmed by local neighbors. https://t.co/bCtp7mrB7q — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 15, 2025

But sources can confirm a murder investigation is underway.

NEW: Murder investigation launched after 2 people found dead at home of film director Rob Reiner. Victims not yet identified, ages match those of Reiner and his wife - KABC https://t.co/Y81K8eCj2u — BNO News (@BNONews) December 15, 2025

This is a developing story. We will keep it updated as news become available.