Report: Two Found Dead at Rob Reiner’s Brentwood Mansion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 14, 2025 10:45 PM
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Rumors are swirling after two individuals were found deceased at the Brentwood home of actor/director Rob Reiner. Authorities have not identified the victims, but early reports indicate the victims are roughly 78 and 68 years old, the same ages as Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Here’s more:

Two people have been found dead inside the Los Angeles home of famed director Rob Reiner.

Officers were called to the Brentwood home Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Post.

While it’s currently unclear who the victims are, the Los Angeles Fire Department told local outlet NBC Los Angeles that a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found dead inside the home, which match the ages of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

We want to emphasize nothing has been confirmed. The news is, however, eerily reminiscent of the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. The couple were found deceased earlier this year in their Santa Fe home. 

Social media users have expressed shock and horror at the developing news.

Others recalled Gene Hackman or wondered if this was  a tragic accident. 

Los Angeles homicide police are on the scene, however. 

RedState’s Jen Van Laar shared LAFD scanner audio that showed the initial call to Reiner’s home was for a cardiac arrest. 

There are unconfirmed reports that Reiner’s son is responsible. But no authorities have confirmed this. 

But sources can confirm a murder investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. We will keep it updated as news become available. 

