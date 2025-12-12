Disgraced Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan's Trial Begins Monday

Disgraced Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan's trial is set to begin Monday, after months of legal maneuvering and protests from Democrats over her prosecution.

Back in the spring, Dugan was arrested after she allegedly helped Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal immigrant, evade ICE while Flores-Ruiz was in her court on charges of endangering safety, reckless use of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, and cocaine possession.

The media, including CNN and MS NOW (formerly MSNBC), melted down over the arrest. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley condemned the arrest, telling MS NOW, "I couldn’t believe what I had seen and was horrified by the actions of the FBI coming onto our county courthouse grounds, literally going after a sitting judge who’s not a flight risk."

Wisconsin state Rep. Ryan Clancy, a Democrat, posted on X that he and his party "stand with Dugan" amid her arrest.

Back in November, it appeared Dugan's legal team was angling for a plea bargain, but that never materialized.

Yesterday, jury selection took place, and it was not without controversy.

A new courtroom sketch is giving a first glimpse into the federal courtroom where jury selection is underway Thursday in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan.



The presiding judge, Judge Lynn Adelman came under fire for initially not allowing audio of the jury selection process. Several media outlets objected, prompting Adelman to change his decision in the middle of the selection process.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman adjusted a previous ruling Thursday afternoon about questioning individual jurors in private, after objections from several media organizations, as day one of jury selection in the Hannah Dugan trial moves forward. Adelman initially barred audio on an in-house stream for members of the media, as jurors were questioned in the judge's chambers, citing concerns from attorneys about whether some potential jurors would be fully transparent in their answers if the questioning was broadcast to the media and public. But over the lunch hour, an attorney representing Hearst Television, which owns WISN 12, and Gannett Media, which owns the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, intervened, asking Adelman to allow the in-house feed for members of the media. To the objection of both the defense team and federal prosecutors, Adelman ruled audio would be allowed for 11 additional jurors left in the afternoon questioning, while still reserving the right to turn off the in-house feed if questions became personal.

Both prosecutors and the defense team have expressed concerns about a tainted jury pool, given the high-profile and controversial nature of the case.

Despite the drama, and after hours of questioning, the jury was selected and includes nine men and five women. Two of those jurors are alternates.

Democrats have made it very clear that they don't believe the law applies to them, and have defended Dugan's actions against the "fascist" Trump administration.

And the Milwaukee County Circuit Courts have refused to release audio of Dugan reportedly saying she'd "take the heat" for helping Flores-Ruiz evade ICE.

We must note that Dugan's actions came after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released a memo to state employees instructing them on how to obstruct ICE in the state. The memo instructed state employees to question ICE agents, contact an attorney, refuse to answer questions and give agents access to files and "non-public areas."

Protesters have routinely shown up outside the Milwaukee courthouse where the trial will be held, and we expect they'll be out in numbers during the duration of the trial.

