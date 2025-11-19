Is Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Hoping to Strike a Plea Bargain?

Back in the spring, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan found herself on the wrong side of the law. Dugan was arrested after she allegedly helped an illegal immigrant escape from ICE by escorting him out of her courtroom. A video of Dugan reportedly doing so was released in May, but Dugan and her legal team continued to fight. They claimed Dugan enjoyed judicial immunity and moved to get the case dismissed.

That was unsuccessful, and Dugan's trial is scheduled for next month.

Maybe.

Now there's a report going around that Dugan is looking for a plea deal ahead of that trial date.

Judge Hannah Dugan wants to plead out to charges of sneaking a violent illegal alien out of her courtroom and away from ICE agents. Why? Because she is so obviously guilty that even the most left-wing federal judge in Wisconsin can't save her at trial. https://t.co/uPChzxtwem — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 19, 2025

Here's more:

Plea negotiations with a Wisconsin judge accused of helping an immigrant evade federal agents are underway as her trial nears, the newly minted federal prosecutor overseeing the case said Tuesday. Interim U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that attorneys are “discussing potential resolution" of the case against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, but her attorneys haven't shown they're willing to accept any offer. A plea agreement would mark a surprising de-escalation by prosecutors in a case that has become a flashpoint in President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown. Schimel said plea negotiations are part of a “normal process to resolve a case and eliminate risk for both sides, to find a resolution that makes sense. That's all.”

Dugan's defense attorneys said she's innocent and they're preparing for a trial next month.

Some are not happy with the possibility that Dugan will plead out.

Nope. Plea deals are not part of the Reckoning I voted for. Prosecute her to the full extent of the law. They have to understand consequences. I know it is a new concept for Liberals, but one nonetheless. — PorchSong (@PorchSong) November 19, 2025

Others are hoping for tough consequences even with a plea deal.

Nothing short of leaving the bench will do. https://t.co/gUFGDcce8o — James Harris (@RealJamesHarris) November 19, 2025

This is the bare minimum consequence she should face.

No one is above the law 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/lECbRToCRW — Calling Gloria 🎵 🇺🇸 🌴☀️ (@LynnFreedom68) November 19, 2025

No one is above the law.

Oh, and the illegal immigrant Dugan nuked her judicial career and her freedom for? Yeah, he was deported.

DHS says Eduardo Flores-Ruiz has been deported. His case is the reason Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan now faces federal charges for allegedly helping him avoid ICE agents. Her trial starts Dec. 15. @PBSWI @AP



Read More: https://t.co/1oDUhXGAuq — Austin Kocher, PhD (@ackocher) November 19, 2025

Here's more:

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, pleaded guilty in September to illegally reentering the United States after he reached a deal with prosecutors. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security tweeted on the afternoon of Nov. 14 that he has now been deported. The tweet did not say whether he was transported back to his native Mexico or some other destination. The Associated Press sent an email message to his attorney, Martin Pruhs, seeking more details but he did not immediately respond. Flores-Ruiz is at the center of a case against that could end with Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan in prison.

And here's the post from DHS:

UPDATE: Eduardo Flores-Ruiz has been DEPORTED.



Judge Hannah Dugan's actions to obstruct this violent criminal’s arrest take 'activist judge' to a whole new meaning. Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this criminal is OUT of our country. https://t.co/JjMTwSgbsJ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 14, 2025

We hope it was worth it, Judge Dugan.

