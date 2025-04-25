How CNN Reacted to the Arrest of a Wisconsin Judge Accused of Trying to Help an Illegal Escape Arrest

Jeff had it first today: federal agents have begun arresting judges accused of interfering with immigration enforcement operations. The latest is a Wisconsin judge who was placed under arrest for allegedly trying to help an illegal escape capture. In New Mexico, a judge was placed under arrest following an ICE raid where a reported Tren de Aragua member was found to be living in his residence.

CNN’s reaction to these stories is hilarious, only because they—and the rest of their ilk—have been pounding their chest, saying that no one is above the law. That was the catchphrase during the Trump lawfare. Well, as it turns out, a bunch of activist judges were playing outside the law. If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime:

CNN shocked to report that a Wisconsin judge who obstructed immigration enforcement has been arrested.



No one is above the law.



That’s what we've heard for years, right? pic.twitter.com/FxGWxTvONV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

I think we can all agree that if Hannah Dugan broke the law, she should be arrested and charged.



Am I correct? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 25, 2025

It's not a startling development, or dramatic, or significant—okay, maybe it is a little—but these rogue judges have been out of control for years. They violated the law and their oaths of office. It’s time to remove them, and that’s what FBI Director Kash Patel did. Attorney General Pam Bondi has more, but the illegal that the Wisconsin judge tried to tuck away from federal agents was eventually detained by law enforcement:

.@AGPamBondi gives updates on the New Mexico judge who harbored a Tren-de-Aragua gang member in his home:



"He took one of the TDA members' cellphones -- beat it with a hammer -- and then walked the pieces to a city dumpster to dispose it to protect him... Not only that, this TDA… pic.twitter.com/PfPUDpFjxm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 25, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi highlighted two cases in which federal authorities arrested two judges for allegedly trying to shield illegal immigrants from deportation. The two cases occurred over the past few days in Wisconsin and New Mexico. During an appearance on Fox News, Bondi commented on Judge Joel Cano and his wife's arrest in New Mexico. The couple is accused of harboring an illegal immigrant suspected of being a member of the Tren de Aragua street gang in their home. Cano is facing obstruction charges, Bondi explained. “He took one of the TdA members’ cell phones himself, took it, beat it with a hammer, destroyed it, and then walked the pieces to a city dumpster to dispose of it to protect him.” […] In Wisconsin, federal authorities arrested Judge Hannah Dugan for allegedly concealing an illegal immigrant accused of domestic battery and other crimes in the courthouse. “This guy was in court being prosecuted by a state prosecutor for domestic violence battery,” Bondi said. “He had beat up two people, a guy and a girl, hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly, they both had to go to the hospital.” The migrant, named Eduardo Flores Ruiz, was arrested after his victims informed law enforcement of his actions, Bondi said.

I say these judges should go straight to jail.

I'm also waiting for another rogue judge to issue a national injunction on all arrests.