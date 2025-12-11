Guess What Song Joy Reid Thinks Is Racist Now

Joy Reid finds a lot of things to be racist and problematic. After Thanksgiving, she said the word "illegal" is the newest iteration of the N-word. She referred to President Trump as Hitler repeatedly. She mocked "white tears." In fact, at this point, it would probably be easier to list the things she doesn't think are racist, because she just added a new thing to the list: the beloved Christmas tune Jingle Bells.

Advertisement

🇺🇸 JOY REID SHARES VIDEO CLAIMING "JINGLE BELLS" WAS WRITTEN "TO MAKE FUN OF BLACK PEOPLE"



They really can't let people enjoy Christmas.



Fired MSNBC host Joy Reid shared a video to her 1.3 million Instagram followers claiming the beloved Christmas anthem "Jingle Bells" was… pic.twitter.com/EM4NaVjZPW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 10, 2025

In the video, Reid claims the song was meant to "mock black people" with roots in "bigoted minstrel shows" because the composer, James Lord Pierpont, was a Confederate soldier.

According to Nawfal, Reid's video is already having a negative impact, with one school in New York banning Jingle Bells from its Christmas concert.

‘Jingle Bells’ is racist, claims video shared by Joy Reid — sparking Christmas culture war https://t.co/2EoCPjnsT2 pic.twitter.com/TGnGrjFjej — New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2025

And here's more:

Fired MSNBC host Joy Reid played Grinch on social media this week, sharing a video claiming beloved Christmas anthem “Jingle Bells” was written “to make fun of black people.” In the video she shared to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, a man in a Christmas sweater and Santa hat stands on the streets of Medford, Massachusetts near a plaque marks the site where James Lord Pierpont is believed to have penned the song in 1850. He takes off his hat disapprovingly and scowls at the plaque, the video caption reading “this is where a racist Confederate soldier wrote ‘Jingle Bells’ to make fun of black people, and has its origins in bigoted minstrel shows that were popular at the time.



Reid probably doesn't know the song actually began as a Thanksgiving tune.

I guess she will be surprised to learn it was originally a Thanksgiving song, lol. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 11, 2025

But, then again, we're sure she thinks Thanksgiving is racist, too.

First it was statues, then Thanksgiving—now Democrats want to cancel Christmas songs. Joy Reid leads the charge. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 10, 2025

They hate America, they hate everything that brings us joy.

Someone doesn't like all the attention Jasmine is getting. 😬 https://t.co/4NTeYWPq4f — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 11, 2025

This is probably true.

Joy Reid is racist. Just watch any video of her. https://t.co/9EEB6luAz4 — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) December 10, 2025

She is absolutely a racist. Remember that time she got busted for homophobic blog posts and blamed Russian time travelers? Good times.

We'd love to see the video on that, not going to lie.

We’re doing this again? Okay Joy Reid.



Let me help you find problems with other carols:



Baby It's Cold Outside - Condones rape culture



Frosty the Snowman - Assumes gender of snowperson



Winter Wonderland - Upholds gender binary



God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen - Blindingly… https://t.co/mXUcefRDEL — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) December 11, 2025

Advertisement

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen — Blindingly patriarchal. Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire — Cultural appropriation (why are they dressing like Eskimos?). The Twelve Days of Christmas — Too capitalistic. Sleigh Ride — Reinforces animal cruelty. Silent Night — Slut-shaming ('round yon virgin'). Let It Snow — Clear expression of white privilege. Now that we've got that out of the way, enjoy the holiday cheer," Chen wrote.

We don’t have to put a microphone in front of everyone’s face. https://t.co/b0XVmZS3uk — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) December 10, 2025

There's a reason MSNBC gave her the boot.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.