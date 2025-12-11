There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies
Tipsheet

Guess What Song Joy Reid Thinks Is Racist Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 11, 2025 7:30 AM
Townhall Media

Joy Reid finds a lot of things to be racist and problematic. After Thanksgiving, she said the word "illegal" is the newest iteration of the N-word. She referred to President Trump as Hitler repeatedly. She mocked "white tears." In fact, at this point, it would probably be easier to list the things she doesn't think are racist, because she just added a new thing to the list: the beloved Christmas tune Jingle Bells.

In the video, Reid claims the song was meant to "mock black people" with roots in "bigoted minstrel shows" because the composer, James Lord Pierpont, was a Confederate soldier.

According to Nawfal, Reid's video is already having a negative impact, with one school in New York banning Jingle Bells from its Christmas concert.

And here's more:

Fired MSNBC host Joy Reid played Grinch on social media this week, sharing a video claiming beloved Christmas anthem “Jingle Bells” was written “to make fun of black people.”

In the video she shared to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, a man in a Christmas sweater and Santa hat stands on the streets of Medford, Massachusetts near a plaque marks the site where James Lord Pierpont is believed to have penned the song in 1850.

He takes off his hat disapprovingly and scowls at the plaque, the video caption reading “this is where a racist Confederate soldier wrote ‘Jingle Bells’ to make fun of black people, and has its origins in bigoted minstrel shows that were popular at the time.


Reid probably doesn't know the song actually began as a Thanksgiving tune.

But, then again, we're sure she thinks Thanksgiving is racist, too.

They hate America, they hate everything that brings us joy.

This is probably true.

She is absolutely a racist. Remember that time she got busted for homophobic blog posts and blamed Russian time travelers? Good times.

We'd love to see the video on that, not going to lie.

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen — Blindingly patriarchal. Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire — Cultural appropriation (why are they dressing like Eskimos?). The Twelve Days of Christmas — Too capitalistic. Sleigh Ride — Reinforces animal cruelty. Silent Night — Slut-shaming ('round yon virgin'). Let It Snow — Clear expression of white privilege. Now that we've got that out of the way, enjoy the holiday cheer," Chen wrote.

There's a reason MSNBC gave her the boot.

