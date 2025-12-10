AAG Harmeet Dhillon Announces DOJ Suit Against Loudoun County Public Schools

Back in August, three boys at Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) were suspended and punished by the district after a "trans-identifying girl" gained access to their locker room and filmed the boys, who objected to her presence. In September, a judge blocked the suspensions, citing Title IX violations.

In October, the parents of two of those boys sued the district over its treatment of the boys and were forced by a judge to raise more than $100K for a bond for the suit to proceed. Thankfully, they were able to crowdsource those funds.

It turns out the district also engaged in further religious discrimination, however. Of the three boys who were targeted and filmed by the "trans-identifying" girl, two were Christian and one was Muslim. LCPS later dropped the Muslim boy's punishment, but the Christian boys faced a ten-day suspension for "sexual harassment and sex based discrimination." The girl who harassed and filmed the boys faced no consequences, and the school declined to investigate her for sexual harassment and sex based discrimination.

Now the Justice Department is taking action on behalf of those boys.

Schools which choose to infringe their students’ religious liberty should be on notice! Loudoun County’s egregious persecution of boys who objected to a girl in their locker room, will not be tolerated by this @TheJusticeDept and @CivilRights. pic.twitter.com/BpmdCDlSm5 — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 10, 2025

The DOJ says the school violated the student's 14th Amendment rights.

"This is an egregious example right in our backyard," Dhillon said, "of the type of school board woke ideology run amok in the United States. And even one child's religious being infringed, or a family's liberty being infringed, is one too many."

"That type of a label can follow them and prevent them from getting into college, prevent them from getting recommendations, kind of taint their entire lives," Dhillon said. "That is outrageous, unsupportable, and we're going to put a stop to it."

Reneae Smith, the mother of one of the students, is thankful for the DOJ's backing. "Our primary concern has really always been how the school has carried out the investigation. And this just validates those concerns that we had raised for months," she said.

Seth Wolfe, another parent, added, "When families like ours get stuck in the middle of these situations and we're going against a school district like Loudoun County with billion-dollar budgets, it's really hard for us to do anything by ourselves, so all the help we can get, we look at as a blessing."

Reporter Nick Minock said he reached out to LCPS about the DOJ suit and has not heard back from the district yet.

