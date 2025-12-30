CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's...
FBI Says It Thwarted a Planned ISIS-Style Terror Plot Ahead of New Year's...
Pseudo-Recessions
VIP
Boys Shared Naked AI Images of a Female Student. The School Punished Her...
A Judge, a Technicality, and the Fight Over What We Feed Our Kids
VIP
Judicial Lessons From the Hannah Dugan Verdict
Wisconsin Gov. Evers Laments Healthcare Costs While Suing to Protect ‘Gender-Affirming’ Ca...
The Heckler Awards, Part 4 – The Continued Celebration of the Bottom of...
Did a Politico Writer Just Incite Violence Against Journalists Investigating Minnesota's F...
Wisconsin Democrats Continue Their Party's War on Women
Peace Through Strength: US Military Surpasses Recruitment Goals Under Trump-Era Policies
VIP
Mamdani to Be Inaugurated in Subway Station Built by Entrepreneurs and the Free...
Jessica Tarlov Shocked a 'Kid' Was Able to Expose $100 Million in Fraud...
Scott Jennings Goes Off on CNN Panelist Over Her Israel-Gaza Remarks, Comparing Israel...
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Blasts California’s Wealth Tax As Cover-Up for the States $70B Fraud Problem

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 30, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Scott Jennings slammed California’s latest budget move: a proposed five percent wealth tax on the state’s richest residents. When he argued the tax was meant to recoup billions lost to fraud, the CNN panel erupted, while Abby Phillip brushed it off, claiming every state loses money to fraud, as if widespread losses justify ignoring the problem.

Advertisement

"I'm not arguing for it, I'm just saying, it's not a millionaire tax, it's a billionaire tax," Phillip said. "So the idea would be, I guess, to use that revenue in order to offer improvements for the average Californian."

"Worth debating, why pick a billion?" Jennings replied. "Why in Washington did you pick a million? Why didn't you pick $999,999? Why not pick $500,000? Why pick five percent? Why not six [percent]? Why not 10 [percent], why not 20 [percent], why not 50 [percent]?"

"The thing is, it's all arbitrary just to attack people that we hate. And it is not for the public benefit. In California, the state auditor just found $70 billion in fraud going on in the state. The reason they need a wealth tax is to cover up the fraud. The hole in the budget in California is due to fraud. That's why they're trying to tax..."

Jennings was then interrupted as the liberals on the panel attempted to jump in before their listeners could hear.

Abby Phillip made a curious, almost conceding argument, admitting, “There is fraud in every state in the union, in red states and in blue states.”

Does that excuse the fraud, or the attempt to cover it up?

Recommended

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA ECONOMY SCOTT JENNINGS

Jennings even asked if the extra money in the hands of the California government automatically meant the state would wisely and effectively spend it.

Just imagine if the same scrutiny being applied to Minnesota was applied to California, whose welfare programs have more loopholes, more bureaucracy, and are far better funded.

The state auditor uncovered $70 billion in fraud; imagine what remains hidden. And that’s still just the tip of the iceberg, not even including the blatant waste of taxpayer money plaguing the state.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Judge's Ruling Gives Trump a Victory and Exposes Another Democrat Lie Amy Curtis
Here's What's Truly Shameful About the Somali Fraud Scandal Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Goes Off on CNN Panelist Over Her Israel-Gaza Remarks, Comparing Israel to Putin Dmitri Bolt
Byron Donalds Just Might Become Florida's Next Governor – Unless This Happens Jeff Charles
Guess Who Finally Showed Up at Minneapolis 'Quality Learing Center' This Week Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Advertisement