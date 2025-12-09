Scott Jennings Hammers Dems on the Obamacare Disaster They Created

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dropped a nuke on Democrats over the affordability crisis they created. She was focused on inflation and wages, but there's another affordability crisis of the Democratic Party's making: health insurance.

More than a decade ago, Democrats forced Obamacare on us, promising it would lower costs by $2,500 for families. Instead, it created a fiscal shell game where the real cost of premiums was hidden behind massive taxpayer subsidies. Now that the COVID-era subsidies are sunsetting and the real cost of insurance is looming, Democrats are blaming Republicans for the mess they created.

Scott Jennings is having none of it. He went on CNN and placed the blame right where it belongs: at the feet of Chuck Schumer and the rest.

Democrats created the disaster that is Obamacare. Democrats shut down the government and punished Americans.



The affordability crisis is a Democrat-created mess — and President Trump and the GOP are rolling up their sleeves and trying to clean it up 👇 pic.twitter.com/PnQ8mVYILm — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 8, 2025

"First of all, Republicans don't believe in inflicting pain on people the way Democrats do. Democrats shut down the government and deliberately inflicted pain on federal workers, our military, and other people. That's their plan," Jennings said.

That didn't go over well with the host or the other guest, judging by the looks on their faces, but it's the truth.

Jennings continued, "The Republican plan is to try to make lives better. So, that's number one. So when you ask, 'Is healthcare going to be a winning issue?' Look, it's a Democrat bill. We live under the Obamacare regime. We live under the Obamacare subsidy plan, subsidies needed for a bill that wasn't working. And a Democratic plan to sunset those subsidies. It's all their plan."

"I don't know how it's going to shake out this week," Jennings said. "I know House Speaker Johnson says they're going ot unveil a bill in the House, there's going to be this vote in the Senate. I don't ultimately know how it's going to shake out."

"I can tell you, there is some conservative resistance to simply continuing to pay health insurance companies that do nothing for their consumers except raise premiums and raise deductibles and continue to give you products that you don't feel like you can use," Jennings said. "It's a big week."

Jennings said it was a "pivotal" week for Republicans. "I don't know how it's going to shake out, but they're cleaning up a Democratic mess, just the way they're cleaning up a Democratic mess on inflation."

In addition, Jennings also laid out a vision for fixing the mess Democrats made. "I don't think replacing the failed Obamacare regime with another government overlay is really the answer. I think most Republicans would say we need less government involvement and more free market options."

"We need situations where if we're going to spend a bunch of money on healthcare, the money is going to patients and doctors and not these insurance companies that do nothing but line their own pockets while bilking American taxpayers and American consumers," Jennings said.

"This week is a big week," Jennings reiterated. "Johnson's got a plan that he's going to roll out, they're having a vote in the Senate. I do concede the point that there's some Republican undulation on this inside the conference. But there does need to be a unified position ultimately. I actually think the President laid out some positive messaging on this weeks ago," Jennings continued. "He said, 'I don't know why we want to go down the road of the Democratic idea here, which is just to continue to send billions of dollars to insurance companies which we all hate, why can't we find a way to spend that money directly on consumers?' I think if that's the baseline idea that you're working from, that's workable politically."

"I think most people would look at that and say, 'Yeah, I don't want to give money to insurance companies, I'd rather get it myself and feel like I can actually go to the doctor' which, under many of these Obamacare plans, you don't even feel that way right now," Jennings said.

