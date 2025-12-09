WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Just Nuked Dems on the Affordability Crisis They Created

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt does not suffer fools lightly, and she's not going to let Democrats get away with pretending they had nothing to do with the rampant inflation of the Biden years.

Leavitt went on Fox & Friends to discuss the affordability crisis, the economy, and what President Trump is doing to help working Americans.

"They are pretending to champion the issue of affordability when they themselves created the worst inflation crisis in a generation," Leavitt said. "You can't create a problem and then turn around and say, I'm the best person to fix it."

She's absolutely correct. That's what Democrats have been doing for decades — they create a problem, then say they're the only ones who can fix it. And by "fix it" they mean more government spending and more power for them.

Literally the entire Democrat playbook since the 1960s. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) December 9, 2025

Yes, it is, and voters are hopefully waking up to the game they've been playing.

Leavitt continued, "No, that's why President Trump was reelected to fix it. And that's exactly what he's doing. So as President Trump has been screaming from the rooftops, Republicans need to remain tough and smart, and they need to be more vocal about touting the accomplishments of this administration."

"Again, inflation has slowed because of President Trump's economic policies. We see wages for the first time in five years are increasing by about $1,000 per the average American worker," Leavitt said. "These tax rebates, that's real money back into the pockets of the American people. For workers who work overtime, for those who collect tips...every single Democrat on Capitol Hill voted against these historic tax cuts."

"You can't say you're for the working man and woman when you vote to raise their taxes," Leavitt added. "Republicans and President Trump have a proven economic formula and agenda that's working. It's focused on bigger paychecks and lower prices, and that's what President Trump will talk about tonight."

They don't want to fix the problem that they created. https://t.co/YGqSIzibKf — Max Creel (@myc19631) December 9, 2025

Why would they? There's no incentive to fix a problem because fixing it takes government out of the equation.

YES!!! More broad Democrat messaging just like this. Call them out on the fraudsters that they are. All talk. No action. And when they take action, it means more government, more taxes, worse results. — Michael Wazowski (@SigSomd) December 9, 2025

The economy will be a major factor in the 2026 midterms, and Republicans should get ahead on that messaging.

This writer has noticed that Democrats really aren't hammering the economy. Instead, they're focusing on illegal immigration and "illegal orders" rhetoric, which is revealing.