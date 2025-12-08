VIP
Red Pilling Is the Answer
No Way Adam Schiff Used That Phrase to Describe the Nacro-Terrorists We're Blowing...
State Attorney General Pressures City to Cancel Christmas-Themed Drag Show
VIP
Indiana University Sanctions Lecturer for Claiming MAGA Is White Supremacy
Top Trump Prosecutor Resigns After Appeals Court Ruling
Progressive Podcaster Takes Cheap Shots at Erika Kirk in Unhinged Rant
Man of the People Mamdani to Move Into Swanky Gracie Mansion
President Trump Announces $12B in Farm Subsidies
Tammy Baldwin's Obamacare Subsidy Olive Branch Backfires on Her
Massachusetts Allows Boys to Compete in Girls' Sports, and Here's the Damage That's...
Zohran Mamdani Intructs New Yorkers on How to Violate Federal Law
Some Cultures Shouldn't Be Welcomed in the US
VIP
This Is Why the Gun Industry Has Protection in the First Place
Is the Economy About to Turn in Trump’s Favor?
Tipsheet

Greenpeace Seeks to Undermine US Law in a Dutch Court

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 08, 2025 2:45 PM
Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP

When Zohran Mamdani said New York is a "city of international law" no one should have believed such a mentality would apply only to the Big Apple. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and the Democratic Party, have been itching for years to use international law and governing bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations (U.N.) to undermine our Constitution and sovereignty.

Advertisement

Now Greenpeace is trying to do that by asking a Dutch court to overturn the verdict of an American jury.

Here's more from The Washington Post:

A North Dakota jury ordered Greenpeace in March to pay pipeline company Energy Transfer $667 million for the environmental group’s rogue campaign to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline. Now, Greenpeace is trying to get a Dutch court to nullify the jury award, which the trial judge reduced to $345 million in October. Energy Transfer is asking the North Dakota Supreme Court to block the activist group’s attempt to end-run the U.S. legal system. If Greenpeace’s efforts succeed, they would harm much more than the pipeline company. They’d open the door for activists to torpedo other American critical infrastructure projects under European law.

The Dakota Access Pipeline saga started a decade ago when activists descended on North Dakota in hope of halting the project. During the monthslong standoff, reports spread of protesters shackling themselves to equipment, blow-torching parts of the pipeline, and hurling feces and burning logs at workers.

The chaos delayed the project, costing the parent company and partner entities an estimated $7.5 billion or more. The federal government was ordered to pay North Dakota $28 million in damages. Kelcy Warren, then Energy Transfer’s CEO, didn’t take those losses sitting down. “What they did to us is wrong,” he said in 2017 of the environmental groups behind the demonstrations, “and they’re going to pay for it.”

Recommended

No Way Adam Schiff Used That Phrase to Describe the Nacro-Terrorists We're Blowing Up Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT LAWSUIT NORTH DAKOTA UNITED NATIONS
Here's why Greenpeace is going to the Dutch court.

And here's what Greenpeace did to aid and abet protesters.

Greenpeace is based in Amsterdam, hence the filing in the District Court of Amsterdam.

Advertisement

How the Dutch courts plan to enforce such a ruling or overturn an American jury's verdict remains to be seen.

Yes, it would be.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Way Adam Schiff Used That Phrase to Describe the Nacro-Terrorists We're Blowing Up Matt Vespa
Top Trump Prosecutor Resigns After Appeals Court Ruling Jeff Charles
Threatening to Prosecute Your Opponents When They Give Up Power Is a Bad Idea Kurt Schlichter
Massachusetts Allows Boys to Compete in Girls' Sports, and Here's the Damage That's Done Amy Curtis
Tammy Baldwin's Obamacare Subsidy Olive Branch Backfires on Her Amy Curtis
Scott Bessent Dropped a Helluva Line During His Appearance on Face the Nation Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

No Way Adam Schiff Used That Phrase to Describe the Nacro-Terrorists We're Blowing Up Matt Vespa
Advertisement