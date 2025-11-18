Texas' Redistricting Crashes Into a Roadblock Thanks to These Federal Judges
Giffords Fears Concealed Carry Reciprocity Will Result in...What's Already Happening?
No, Zohran, It’s the Leftist Agenda That’s Driving Up Costs
Tipsheet

Zohran Mamdani Just Declared NYC a City of...What?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 18, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Sometimes, experience is the best teacher, and sometimes, that experience has to hurt in order for the lesson to stick. New York City voters made the inexplicable decision to elect an openly socialist Mayor, and they're going to learn the hard way what that means.

This includes Mamdani's latest statement that NYC is a "city of international law." It's not, of course, but take two guesses why Mamdani is making such a claim.

In that interview, Mamdani said he's going to use international law to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he comes to the city.

That's not how this works.

Here's more:

As Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani works on his transition to lead New York City, the current mayor met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, urging the leader to attend the inauguration of Mamdani in the city.

For the second time in less than a week, Zohran Mamdani served a hot lunch to less fortunate New Yorkers. This time, it was at a food pantry in the Bronx.

At about the same time, 5,600 miles away, Mayor Eric Adams was meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The contrast, Mamdani later told reporters, was striking.

"New Yorkers are on the brink of being priced out of the city that they call home, and his actions have little to do with that affordability crisis," Mamdani said. "And what they show, in fact, is why New Yorkers are so desperate for a new administration, one that will focus on the needs of the city and will look to speak to working class New Yorkers as to what those needs are, as opposed to war criminals."

Related:

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT ISRAEL NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

"I believe this is a city of international law, and being a city of international law means looking to uphold international law," Mamdani said. The implications of this are horrifying. What other international laws will Mamdani uphold? Laws that undermine free speech and the Second Amendment? Laws that undermine our other Constitutional rights?

The possibilities are endless and frightening.

We also fail to see how arresting Netanyahu makes NYC more affordable.

They should, just to teach Mamdani a lesson.

Of course, Mamdani will blame his inability to arrest Netanyahu on his lack of power, and he'll demand voters give him more power.

On the other hand, he's really painting himself into a corner here. If he does attempt to arrest Netanyahu, he'll be in a boatload of legal trouble. But if he doesn't, his socialist buddies will be very mad at him for breaking a promise. Which brings us back to the above: he'll demand more power, and voters might just give it to him.

When did not having legal authority stop the Left?

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

