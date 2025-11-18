Zohran Mamdani Just Declared NYC a City of...What?

Sometimes, experience is the best teacher, and sometimes, that experience has to hurt in order for the lesson to stick. New York City voters made the inexplicable decision to elect an openly socialist Mayor, and they're going to learn the hard way what that means.

This includes Mamdani's latest statement that NYC is a "city of international law." It's not, of course, but take two guesses why Mamdani is making such a claim.

This is one of the most insane things I've ever heard a politician say.



Zohran Mamdani declares that New York is a "city of international law."



Last time I checked, I was pretty sure New York is an American city under U.S. law.pic.twitter.com/yurkMdFImd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 18, 2025

In that interview, Mamdani said he's going to use international law to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he comes to the city.

🚨WATCH: Zeharan Mamdani, the incoming mayor of New York, reaffirmed yesterday in an interview with ABC network that he will do whatever he can to enforce the international arrest warrant against PM Netanyahu if he visits New York, even if it is during a visit to the UN General… pic.twitter.com/Ht6miumeCR — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 17, 2025

That's not how this works.

Here's more:

As Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani works on his transition to lead New York City, the current mayor met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, urging the leader to attend the inauguration of Mamdani in the city. For the second time in less than a week, Zohran Mamdani served a hot lunch to less fortunate New Yorkers. This time, it was at a food pantry in the Bronx. At about the same time, 5,600 miles away, Mayor Eric Adams was meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The contrast, Mamdani later told reporters, was striking. "New Yorkers are on the brink of being priced out of the city that they call home, and his actions have little to do with that affordability crisis," Mamdani said. "And what they show, in fact, is why New Yorkers are so desperate for a new administration, one that will focus on the needs of the city and will look to speak to working class New Yorkers as to what those needs are, as opposed to war criminals."

"I believe this is a city of international law, and being a city of international law means looking to uphold international law," Mamdani said. The implications of this are horrifying. What other international laws will Mamdani uphold? Laws that undermine free speech and the Second Amendment? Laws that undermine our other Constitutional rights?

The possibilities are endless and frightening.

We also fail to see how arresting Netanyahu makes NYC more affordable.

I really hope Trump and Netanyahu force his hand on this, but embarrassing the New York mayor probably isn't a priority for Netanyahu. — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) November 17, 2025

They should, just to teach Mamdani a lesson.

"I believe this is a city of international law"



well, it's not. it's a city of american law, and in this country if a lunatic marxist theater kid attempts to arrest a foreign head of state he simply goes to prison. hope this helps. https://t.co/So2xYpdQCr — Mike Solana (@micsolana) November 17, 2025

Of course, Mamdani will blame his inability to arrest Netanyahu on his lack of power, and he'll demand voters give him more power.

On the other hand, he's really painting himself into a corner here. If he does attempt to arrest Netanyahu, he'll be in a boatload of legal trouble. But if he doesn't, his socialist buddies will be very mad at him for breaking a promise. Which brings us back to the above: he'll demand more power, and voters might just give it to him.

Mamdani has no authority to arrest anyone going to the UN General Assembly. The ICC has no jurisdiction in the US. Federal law actually prohibits US law enforcement from cooperating with the ICC. Moreover, diplomats here enjoy immunity.



Mamdani has no legal authority to do this. https://t.co/K2LTL6ULBN — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) November 17, 2025

When did not having legal authority stop the Left?

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.