Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning.

Everyone knows about the massive fraud in Minnesota, where Somali "non-profits" bilked taxpayers out of billions of dollars in the Feeding Our Future program, housing programs, and the state's Medicaid program (and soon, they'll probably be stealing millions from the state's paid leave program, too). That malfeasance has led to the death of at least one man, and Minnesota taxpayers are now the most prominent material sponsors of the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab.

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Ilhan Omar about the fraud and her response is as revealing as it is devoid of meaning.

Jake Tapper: Why did fraud in Minnesota get so out of control?



Ilhan Omar: I think what happened, um, is that, you know, when you have these, kind of, new programs that are, um, designed to, uh, help people...I just think that a lot of the COVID programs...were set up so quickly… pic.twitter.com/YcaTqC5LYG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025

"I think what happened, um, is that, you know, when you have these, kind of, new programs that are, um, designed to, uh, help people you are often times relying on third parties to be able to facilitate, and I just think that a lot of the COVID programs...were set up so quickly that a lot of the guardrails did not get created," Omar said.

What happened in Minnesota is inexcusable, and saying there weren't "guardrails" in place from the outset is not an excuse.

She introduced the bill that allowed the fraud to happen https://t.co/ZfdDMtGaFt — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) December 4, 2025

Whoops.

Then why don’t we see the same level of fraud in every state? That’s what Tapper was really asking - but was too weak to press her on when she dodged the question. — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) December 4, 2025

That would be an act of journalism. Tapper doesn't do that, because he might turn this into a book someday.

Bureaucrats in the state were ringing the alarm bells for years and nothing was done. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) December 4, 2025

That's not true. Tim Walz punished and silenced the whistleblowers.

And yet, somehow, this didn’t happen in my state. https://t.co/58RyY16zsQ — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 4, 2025

Weird, isn't it?

This writer, from the upper Midwest, got the joke here.

What can she say really? Her election to Congress is part of the same broader fraud. https://t.co/yrdCjUKE0S — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) December 4, 2025

True.

She’s victim blaming the programs for being too easy for Somalis to defraud…



Welcome to a low-trust society. https://t.co/9XyhEmBfH6 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) December 4, 2025

"Why didn't you do more to stop us from stealing?" is a heck of a take.

Guardrails to keep people from STEALING?



What is she saying about her people? https://t.co/AsJKeZ4UyO — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) December 4, 2025

That's exactly what she's saying.

It's quite the admission to blame the state for not putting in guardrails to stop Somali fraudsters from stealing billions, but that's what Omar said.

