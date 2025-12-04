A Student Planned a Mass Shooting at This University Before Police Stopped Him
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 04, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Everyone knows about the massive fraud in Minnesota, where Somali "non-profits" bilked taxpayers out of billions of dollars in the Feeding Our Future program, housing programs, and the state's Medicaid program (and soon, they'll probably be stealing millions from the state's paid leave program, too). That malfeasance has led to the death of at least one man, and Minnesota taxpayers are now the most prominent material sponsors of the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab.

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Ilhan Omar about the fraud and her response is as revealing as it is devoid of meaning.

"I think what happened, um, is that, you know, when you have these, kind of, new programs that are, um, designed to, uh, help people you are often times relying on third parties to be able to facilitate, and I just think that a lot of the COVID programs...were set up so quickly that a lot of the guardrails did not get created," Omar said.

What happened in Minnesota is inexcusable, and saying there weren't "guardrails" in place from the outset is not an excuse.

"Why didn't you do more to stop us from stealing?" is a heck of a take.

That's exactly what she's saying.

It's quite the admission to blame the state for not putting in guardrails to stop Somali fraudsters from stealing billions, but that's what Omar said. 

