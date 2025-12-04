A Student Planned a Mass Shooting at This University Before Police Stopped Him
Did Russia Just Threaten War Against the European Union?
Gavin Newsom's Latest Move Shows That He's Definitely Running for President
Democrats Really Thought They Were Doing Something With This Epstein 'Reveal'
Ilhan Omar Threatens Companies 'Collaborating' With Trump
Guess Why Jim Acosta Thinks Trump Should Be Impeached Now
Minnesota's Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Thinks Somali Fraud Is Part of the 'Fabric'...
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning.
VIP
Erika Kirk Stands by Second Amendment After Charlie's Assassination: Not a Gun Problem
Trump Signals Strongest Support Yet for Abolishing Federal Income Tax
Trump Orders Flags to Half Staff for Murdered Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom
Josh Shapiro Blasts Kamala Harris Over Lies: 'She's Trying to Sell Books and...
Jaguar Fires Creative Chief Behind Disastrous Woke Rebrand
Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Scandals Are Distractions From the Real Threats
Tipsheet

Here's the Official IG Report on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 04, 2025 1:05 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday, we got a glimpse of the Inspector General's (IG) report on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and "Signalgate," the spring snafu where an editor from The Atlantic was included in a Signal group chat about planned strikes on Houthi terrorists in the Middle East. 

Advertisement

Democrats have been gunning for Hegseth ever since President Trump nominated him for the Cabinet position. They attacked his drinking, his marriages, and for the first three months of the second Trump administration, Hegseth was the only Cabinet member to receive 100 percent negative coverage in the media.

Over the last week or so, Democrats have been attacking Hegseth over strikes on narco-terrorist boats in the Caribbean, calling the strikes "war crimes" and making up stories about Hegseth ordering a "double tap" on survivors of the first airstrikes back in September. The Washington Post ran that fabricated story, which was quickly sunk by The New York Times and a video that showed the "fishermen" on the boat trying to communicate for help and save the drugs.

Democrats were really hoping the IG Report would finally be the nail in coffin of Hegseth's Cabinet appointment. Rep. Shri Thanedar (MI-13) even announced articles of impeachment, which will gain no traction in the House.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

MILITARY PETE HEGSETH YEMEN DEPARTMENT OF WAR

While the early leaks of the report exonerated Secretary Hegseth wanted to wait for the official report to drop before we called the matter settled. Yesterday, Assistant to the Secretary of War, Sean Parnell, told Breanna Morello, "He's completely cleared. No classified information, didn't break the law!" 

Hegseth himself said the same in a post on X.

Now, we've got the official IG report and, yes, Hegseth is cleared, even though the spin will be that Hegseth "risked putting troops in danger."

Here's more from Politico:

The Pentagon inspector general has released an 84-page report on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of the Signal messaging app to discuss sensitive military strikes in Yemen earlier this year.

The report found Hesgeth’s actions risked putting troops in danger, although said he did not violate the government’s classified information rules.

There's an inherent risk in any military action. The assertion was not that Hegseth put troops at risk, it was that he shared classified information in the Signal chat. The report says he did not.

Advertisement

And as Department of War Assistant Press Secretary Jacob Bliss pointed out, the "flawless execution" of numerous operations shows Hegseth never put a servicemember at risk.

The entire report can be read here.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Minnesota's Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Thinks Somali Fraud Is Part of the 'Fabric' of Her State Amy Curtis
Did Russia Just Threaten War Against the European Union? Jeff Charles
Don’t Believe the Left, the Tennessee Election Was a Big GOP Win Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
Advertisement