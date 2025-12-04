Top Department of War Official: Sorry, Libs, Hegseth Is Totally Exonerated in the IG Report

The report on Signalgate is over, and like everything in DC, someone must be ‘in the know.’ That being said, it was leaked to CNN that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s Signal fiasco last spring, in which he reportedly shared secret war plans on the encrypted messenger app, accidentally including an editor from The Atlantic on the chain. He was added by accident—the plans supposedly detailed strikes on Houthi terrorists.

Democrats saw their chance at revenge over the Hillary Clinton email server—this wasn’t it. It was bad public relations for a few days. Michael Waltz had to step down from his former role as national security adviser, though the Trump administration said the move was pre-planned before this foul-up. Not a good look, but not nearly as devastating as the liberal media made it out to be.

They tried to make it a thing. It wasn’t. The leak from the inspector general report, due out later today, is that Hegseth put our national security at risk with these disclosures. Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, said those claims were fake news last night:

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell reacts to the findings of the "Signal Gate" IG report.



“He’s completely cleared! No classified information, didn’t break the law!”



My full interview with @SeanParnellUSA airs tomorrow at 9AM ET on The American Journal. pic.twitter.com/Zz46Nb7tIi — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 3, 2025

This Inspector General review is a TOTAL exoneration of Secretary Hegseth and proves what we knew all along - no classified information was shared.



This matter is resolved and the case is closed. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) December 3, 2025

This is a lie. The report specifically says NO CLASSIFIED INFORMATION WAS SHARED.



Good lord. Fake News in overdrive. https://t.co/9tw5T9JdqP — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) December 3, 2025

This is absolutely false. No classified information was shared & the IG reports supports that conclusion.

Please correct this post. https://t.co/0iz6BxZHNZ — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) December 3, 2025

Let’s see what happens today.

UPDATE: Also, did Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) leak some of its contents to the press?

BREAKING: In an effort to own Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over Signalgate, looks like Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly leaked classified information to the Wall Street Journal.



Last I checked, leaking classified info was bad. Will Sen. Kelly face any consequences?



Per CNN, the IG… pic.twitter.com/Y6jetBDcb4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 3, 2025

Sen. Mark Kelly just leaked the details of a classified Inspector General report to the Wall Street Journal.



Last time I checked, leaking classified information is a crime punishable by 18 U.S. Code § 798. pic.twitter.com/V7v5uc7KFA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 3, 2025

