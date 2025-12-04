The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You
Top Department of War Official: Sorry, Libs, Hegseth Is Totally Exonerated in the IG Report

Matt Vespa
December 04, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The report on Signalgate is over, and like everything in DC, someone must be ‘in the know.’ That being said, it was leaked to CNN that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s Signal fiasco last spring, in which he reportedly shared secret war plans on the encrypted messenger app, accidentally including an editor from The Atlantic on the chain. He was added by accident—the plans supposedly detailed strikes on Houthi terrorists. 

Democrats saw their chance at revenge over the Hillary Clinton email server—this wasn’t it. It was bad public relations for a few days. Michael Waltz had to step down from his former role as national security adviser, though the Trump administration said the move was pre-planned before this foul-up. Not a good look, but not nearly as devastating as the liberal media made it out to be. 

They tried to make it a thing. It wasn’t. The leak from the inspector general report, due out later today, is that Hegseth put our national security at risk with these disclosures. Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, said those claims were fake news last night: 

Let’s see what happens today. 

UPDATE: Also, did Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) leak some of its contents to the press? 

