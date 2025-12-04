Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Pointless Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary Hegseth

Ever since President Trump nominated Pete Hegseth to be his Secretary of Defense (now Secretary of War), the Democrats have waged a full-on war against the appointment and Hegseth. During the administration's first 100 days, only one Cabinet member received 100 percent negative coverage: Hegseth.

Advertisement

And now a Democrat wants to impeach the Secretary of War. Rep. Shri Thanedar (MI-13) has announced articles of impeachment against Hegseth. Those articles accuse Hegseth of "murder and conspiracy to murder" as well as "mishandling of classified information."

Democrat announces articles of impeachment against Hegseth https://t.co/KCSDBtMNXH — Axios (@axios) December 4, 2025

Here's more (emphasis added):

Why it matters: The long-shot effort centers on two scandals currently rocking the Pentagon — a new report about Signalgate and allegations of a follow-up strike against an alleged Venezuelan drug boat. Thanedar may struggle to garner support for his proposal even from his own party, however: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has already dismissed the viability of trying to impeach Hegseth.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Driving the news: Thanedar will unveil his articles of impeachment Thursday morning during a rally at Union Station in Washington, D.C., his office said in a press advisory. The articles will accuse Hegseth of "Murder and Conspiracy to Murder and Reckless and Unlawful Mishandling of Classified Information," the advisory said.

He will be joined at the rally by FLARE, a group pushing for Trump to be impeached.

Ah, so they want President Trump impeached, too. So this really isn't about security but about overturning the 2024 election by any means necessary. Got it.

As Axios noted, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has already said Democrats will not pursue articles of impeachment against Hegseth. Jeffries may be lying, of course, and he's blaming Republicans, saying in a press conference, "Republicans will never allow articles of impeachment to be brought to the floor of the House of Representatives, and we know that's the case," Jeffries said. "Donald Trump will order them not to do it."

Shri is a mentally ill man who is desperate for attention. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) December 4, 2025

Where's the lie?

Oh, that weirdo. 😂 — Lucy Stone (@lucystone1871) December 4, 2025

Clearly, people respect Thanedar and care about his opinion.

I can promise you Democrats had articles of impeachment drafted up the moment Pete Hegseth was nominated to be Secretary. https://t.co/iQrPRp7TZC — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 4, 2025

Absolutely. They also have them drafted for President Trump, Vice President Vance, and every other Cabinet member.

Advertisement

Lol this guy. he'd introduce articles of impeachment against his mother if he thought he could keep that wig on his head. Dude is in his 70's https://t.co/QDJfjRbgB6 — Nom De Plume (@bravoCo104498) December 4, 2025

Democrats are going to overplay the impeachment card so much that they'll render it meaningless. Or it'll be used by Republicans to attack a Democratic President and his Cabinet.

Your rules, Dems.

That's my representative. I think all he does is this every three months but you know what, good for him https://t.co/xuMoFORuta — Sleater-Kinney's Black Daughter🏳️‍🌈 (@JanayKinney) December 4, 2025

He's the Ralph Wiggum of Congress: "I'm helping."