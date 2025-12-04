The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You
Afghan National Reportedly Passed All Checks, But There's an Obvious Issue Here
Top Department of War Official: Sorry, Libs, Hegseth Is Totally Exonerated in the...
The 'Pulse Check' on the Patel-Led FBI Isn't Good
Why the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction Ripped Biden in This Damn...
Don’t Believe the Left, the Tennessee Election Was a Big GOP Win
Halle Berry Humiliates Gavin Newsom at NYT Book Summit: 'He Should Not Be...
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes
Two Conservative Giants Deserve More Praise
Why Do They Love the Terrorists So Much?
Hanukkah: A Guide to the Festival of Lights for Christians
Pope Leo Striking Out in Lebanon
Trial by Jury on the Cutting Block in England?
Tipsheet

Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Pointless Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary Hegseth

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 04, 2025 7:30 AM
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

Ever since President Trump nominated Pete Hegseth to be his Secretary of Defense (now Secretary of War), the Democrats have waged a full-on war against the appointment and Hegseth. During the administration's first 100 days, only one Cabinet member received 100 percent negative coverage: Hegseth.

Advertisement

And now a Democrat wants to impeach the Secretary of War. Rep. Shri Thanedar (MI-13) has announced articles of impeachment against Hegseth. Those articles accuse Hegseth of "murder and conspiracy to murder" as well as "mishandling of classified information." 

Here's more (emphasis added):

Why it matters: The long-shot effort centers on two scandals currently rocking the Pentagon — a new report about Signalgate and allegations of a follow-up strike against an alleged Venezuelan drug boat.

  • Thanedar may struggle to garner support for his proposal even from his own party, however: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has already dismissed the viability of trying to impeach Hegseth.
  • The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Driving the news: Thanedar will unveil his articles of impeachment Thursday morning during a rally at Union Station in Washington, D.C., his office said in a press advisory.

  • The articles will accuse Hegseth of "Murder and Conspiracy to Murder and Reckless and Unlawful Mishandling of Classified Information," the advisory said.
  • He will be joined at the rally by FLARE, a group pushing for Trump to be impeached.

Recommended

The 'Pulse Check' on the Patel-Led FBI Isn't Good Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PETE HEGSETH DEPARTMENT OF WAR

Ah, so they want President Trump impeached, too. So this really isn't about security but about overturning the 2024 election by any means necessary. Got it.

As Axios noted, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has already said Democrats will not pursue articles of impeachment against Hegseth. Jeffries may be lying, of course, and he's blaming Republicans, saying in a press conference, "Republicans will never allow articles of impeachment to be brought to the floor of the House of Representatives, and we know that's the case," Jeffries said. "Donald Trump will order them not to do it."

Where's the lie?

Clearly, people respect Thanedar and care about his opinion.

Absolutely. They also have them drafted for President Trump, Vice President Vance, and every other Cabinet member.

Advertisement

Democrats are going to overplay the impeachment card so much that they'll render it meaningless. Or it'll be used by Republicans to attack a Democratic President and his Cabinet.

Your rules, Dems.

He's the Ralph Wiggum of Congress: "I'm helping."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The 'Pulse Check' on the Patel-Led FBI Isn't Good Matt Vespa
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
Ann's 1-Step Guide to Saving North Carolina Ann Coulter
Top Department of War Official: Sorry, Libs, Hegseth Is Totally Exonerated in the IG Report Matt Vespa
Don’t Believe the Left, the Tennessee Election Was a Big GOP Win Derek Hunter
Why the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction Ripped Biden in This Damning Report Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The 'Pulse Check' on the Patel-Led FBI Isn't Good Matt Vespa
Advertisement