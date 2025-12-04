New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes'

The Democrats have spent the past couple of weeks attacking Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over the strikes targeting narco-terrorist vessels in the Caribbean. Earlier this week, The Washington Post ran a story alleging Hegseth ordered a "double tap" strike on a suspected drug boat because two of the drug runners survived the initial strike. Unfortunately for WaPo, that story was blown out of the water by The New York Times the next day.

Advertisement

As Hegseth and others pointed out, the strikes are legal and in the best interests of America. The Trump administration has designated cartels as terror groups and can act in defense of the Homeland.

And now there's more to back up the administration on this.

Video of the strike shows the survivors getting back on the wrecked boat and salvage the drugs.

ABC: “According to a source, the 2 survivors climbed back on to the boat after the initial strike. They were believed to be potentially in communication with others, and salvaging some of the drugs…it was determined they were still in the fight...”



pic.twitter.com/M3jyGvH9mq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 4, 2025

"According to a source familiar with the incident," says anchor Martha Raddatz, "the two survivors climbed back onto the boat after the initial strike. They were believed to be potentially in communication with others, and salvaging some of the drugs. Because of that, it was determined they were still in the fight and valid targets. A JAG officer was also giving legal advice."

Still in the fight.



All the hand wringers owe Hegseth and the operational commander an apology. https://t.co/xLekZPwuhj — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) December 4, 2025

We won't hold our breath on that.

As I told you on the show Monday, this is why the NYT “trumped” WAPO and this attempted Democrat op. Not because of ethics, but they knew it would politically blow up in the Left’s faces. https://t.co/aj6Jb8UeV8 — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) December 4, 2025

It appears that this has, once again, backfired on the Left.

All of the people who falsely accused Hegseth of war crimes are now going to move on to falsely accusing him of crap related to some text messages on Signal.



I don’t care. Hegseth just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. https://t.co/xLekZPwuhj — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) December 4, 2025

Eventually, cartels will get the message: stop coming or we'll keep sending you to the bottom of the ocean.

Democrats the story has fallen apart.



Oh noes https://t.co/UnSuOuLUiE — 0HOUR (@0hour1) December 4, 2025

For all their bloviating about how corrupt and impeachable the Trump administration is, the Democrats keep picking stories that get easily debunked and refuted. It's almost like there's an agenda here.

Advertisement

"Secretary Hegseth ordered a second strike on people clinging to wreckage."

"OK, someone else ordered the second strike on people clinging to the wreckage."

"OK, someone else ordered the second strike and the targets were in the boat and calling in a salvage team."



At this… https://t.co/WqH33uxD75 — Jason Hatton (@BourbonAndSavvy) December 4, 2025

"At this point, was any part of the original story true?" Hatton writes.

Doesn't seem like any part of it was, no.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.