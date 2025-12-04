J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI
Tipsheet

New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 04, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrats have spent the past couple of weeks attacking Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over the strikes targeting narco-terrorist vessels in the Caribbean. Earlier this week, The Washington Post ran a story alleging Hegseth ordered a "double tap" strike on a suspected drug boat because two of the drug runners survived the initial strike. Unfortunately for WaPo, that story was blown out of the water by The New York Times the next day.

As Hegseth and others pointed out, the strikes are legal and in the best interests of America. The Trump administration has designated cartels as terror groups and can act in defense of the Homeland.

And now there's more to back up the administration on this. 

Video of the strike shows the survivors getting back on the wrecked boat and salvage the drugs.

"According to a source familiar with the incident," says anchor Martha Raddatz, "the two survivors climbed back onto the boat after the initial strike. They were believed to be potentially in communication with others, and salvaging some of the drugs. Because of that, it was determined they were still in the fight and valid targets. A JAG officer was also giving legal advice."

We won't hold our breath on that.

It appears that this has, once again, backfired on the Left.

Eventually, cartels will get the message: stop coming or we'll keep sending you to the bottom of the ocean.

For all their bloviating about how corrupt and impeachable the Trump administration is, the Democrats keep picking stories that get easily debunked and refuted. It's almost like there's an agenda here.

"At this point, was any part of the original story true?" Hatton writes.

Doesn't seem like any part of it was, no.

