Here's What We Know About the Suspect Who Tried Firebombing LA ICE Facility

Yesterday, it was reported that a Los Angeles man was in federal custody for a self-described terror attack after he threw two Molotov cocktails at a federal building in Los Angeles.

At the time, details about the man were scarce. Now, we have some more information about the man behind the attack.

Here's more from The New York Post:

A dimwitted career criminal hurled Molotov cocktails at agents guarding a federal immigration facility in Los Angeles while shouting anti-ICE comments from the sidewalk outside the building — but neglected to ignite the bottles first. Jose Francisco Jovel, 54, who has a criminal history spanning nearly four decades, was arrested after the incident at the Los Angeles Federal Building Monday, and continued spewing anti-ICE sentiment, including that he wanted to blow up the building and “spray down” all of the officers. “This was a clear and deliberate attack on federal law enforcement, and it is emblematic of the constant attacks these brave men and women endure day in and day out as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a Homeland Security statement.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli discussed Jovel's arrest in a post on X.

Jose Francisco Jovel, 54, is charged with throwing two Molotov cocktails into our downtown Los Angeles Federal Building. This building houses our U.S. Attorney's Office, ICE, and is where illegal immigrants are processed. Jovel was targeting our immigration enforcement operations… pic.twitter.com/p7j2hvqOge — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) December 2, 2025

"Thankfully, the devices did not ignite, and no one was injured," Essayli wrote on X. "Jovel was immediately arrested. Federal officers seized Jovel's belongings and discovered five other Molotov cocktails."

"Jovel is charged with attempted malicious damage of federal property, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and up to 20 years' imprisonment. This is an ongoing investigation and we'll be looking at adding additional charges," Essayli continued. "This case exemplifies how misleading and hateful rhetoric against federal law enforcement can and does result in violence. Irresponsible rhetoric by politicians and activists have real-world consequences. It must stop."

Once again, anti-ICE Leftists have put the lives of illegal immigrants at risk with their rhetoric. Back in September, Joshua Jahn opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, where he wounded and killed two illegal immigrants. If Jovel had set this facility on fire, he could have injured or killed more illegal immigrants.

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, "Our officers are facing mass assaults, vehicles used as weapons against them, and even targeted shootings. These attacks are the consequences of hateful and un-American rhetoric by sanctuary politicians, activists, and the media who smear our officers with misinformation and false narratives. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Jovel's criminal record includes an attempted murder charge in 1987, an armed robbery charge in 1991, and a charge of "annoying or molesting a victim under 18" in 2007, according to The New York Post.

ICE agents have also seen a 1,150% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats since the Trump administration began enforcing immigration laws and deporting illegal immigrants.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

