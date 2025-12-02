Libs Are Melting Down Over This Post From Secretary Hegseth Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists
Tipsheet

Report: LA Man in Federal Custody for Firebombing Federal Building Over Immigration Enforcement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 02, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

During anti-ICE protests in cities across the country, several Leftists have been arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at law enforcement. Back in June, an illegal immigrant was busted after he hurled the incendiary devices at law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Now, Fox News reporter Matt Finn is saying another Los Angeles man is in custody after he threw two Molotov cocktails at a Federal building on Monday in what's being called a "self-described terrorist attack."

"Investigators believe the 54-year-old was motivated by anger at the federal government over 'separating families,' telling agents afterward, 'I attacked your b**ch ass,'" Finn wrote. "Man allegedly lit his own rented apartment on fire before the attack, feds say."

Right now, other details about the man reportedly in custody and the attack or thin on the ground. Finn says more details will come today.

This news comes as Democrats continue to escalate their anti-Trump rhetoric and follow a week of Democrats warning our military about following "illegal orders" issued by the Trump administration. 

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN RIOTS TERRORISM

Democrats will undoubtedly ignore this latest attack on law enforcement or use it to attack President Trump and his policies, as they did following the terrorist attack on National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. last week.

Which is why there's a dearth of coverage right now.

They keep doing it, because they keep getting away with it.

Townhall will keep an eye out for more details and update you when they become available.

