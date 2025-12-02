Report: LA Man in Federal Custody for Firebombing Federal Building Over Immigration Enforcement

During anti-ICE protests in cities across the country, several Leftists have been arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at law enforcement. Back in June, an illegal immigrant was busted after he hurled the incendiary devices at law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Now, Fox News reporter Matt Finn is saying another Los Angeles man is in custody after he threw two Molotov cocktails at a Federal building on Monday in what's being called a "self-described terrorist attack."

DEVELOPING: An LA man is in federal custody for throwing two molotov cocktails into downtown Federal building doors Monday in a self-described terrorist attack, according to federal law enforcement documents. No injuries. Investigators believe the 54-year-old was motivated… — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 2, 2025

"Investigators believe the 54-year-old was motivated by anger at the federal government over 'separating families,' telling agents afterward, 'I attacked your b**ch ass,'" Finn wrote. "Man allegedly lit his own rented apartment on fire before the attack, feds say."

Right now, other details about the man reportedly in custody and the attack or thin on the ground. Finn says more details will come today.

This news comes as Democrats continue to escalate their anti-Trump rhetoric and follow a week of Democrats warning our military about following "illegal orders" issued by the Trump administration.

Democrats: "Republicans are SEPARATING FAMILIES!!!"



Guy motivated by Dems throws Molotov Cocktail into federal building



Democrats: "You see what Republicans caused?" — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) December 2, 2025

Democrats will undoubtedly ignore this latest attack on law enforcement or use it to attack President Trump and his policies, as they did following the terrorist attack on National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. last week.

More left-wing political violence https://t.co/onxV4aTVcU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 2, 2025

Which is why there's a dearth of coverage right now.

They keep doing it, because they keep getting away with it.

Townhall will keep an eye out for more details and update you when they become available.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.