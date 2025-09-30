Second Victim Injured in Dallas ICE Shooting Has Died

A second detainee who was shot during the attack on ICE’s Dallas detention facility last week has died, his family said Tuesday.

Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, 32, was hit at least eight times by gunman Joshua Jahn, who wrote anti-ICE messages on bullets recovered from the scene. Garcia-Hernandez, a Mexican national, was pulled off life support, according to a statement from the League of United Latin American Citizens, making him the the second victim in the Sept. 24 shooting. DHS officials told Newsweek "he had convictions that included providing false information, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, and fleeing from police."

Advertisement

On Monday, ICE identified the first victim as 37-year-old Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, who died during the “senseless sniper assault on the ICE Dallas Field Office,” the agency said, noting his criminal background goes back to Feb. 19, 2012, and includes previous arrests for criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, battery, improper exhibit of a firearm or dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The third victim, Jose Andres Bordones-Molina, has been released from the hospital. His record "included theft of property and a traffic offense," Newsweek reported, citing DHS officials.

Garcia-Hernandez's wife, Stephany Gauffeny, who is pregnant with their fifth child, spoke of her husband as a "good man" and "loving father" and said "his death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered."

While Jahn injured and killed detainees during his pre-planned attack last week, he was targeting law enforcement, the FBI said. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Jahn specifically intended to kill ICE agents," FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Rothrock said during a press conference. "He fired at transport vehicles carrying ICE personnel, federal agents, and detainees. He also fired multiple shots into the windows of the office building where numerous ICE employees do their jobs every day.

"We now know that Jahn engaged in significant high degree of pre-attack planning," Rothrock added. "He searched for information about the office building and how to track ICE agents’ locations."

In the wake of the attack, DHS said it will expand security at ICE facilities nationwide.