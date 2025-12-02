Libs Are Melting Down Over This Post From Secretary Hegseth Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists
Tipsheet

Misery Loves Company? Guess Which Demographic Group Is Increasingly Unhappy

Amy Curtis
December 02, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

For most of this writer's life, she has been exposed to second-, third-, and fourth-wave feminism. This probably explains why she's not a feminist, because she saw that feminism was selling women a bill of goods that would ultimately make her and other women miserable. Feminists told women they didn't need to be married or have kids. They told women happiness came from abortion, uncommitted relationships, and focusing on their careers.

And if you've paid attention to the affluent white female Leftists (AWFLs) over the years, that misery is playing out in TikTok meltdown videos and unhinged social media posts on a daily basis. But now there's more polling data that shows unmarried, childless AWFLs are increasingly unhappy with life.

It's sad, frankly, but entirely self-inflicted.

The problem is, AWFLs seem bound and determined to vote in politicians who will make the rest of us as lonely and miserable as they are. And politicians prey on that to keep these women down.

More than half of AWFLs also have at least one diagnosed mental illness, so yes.

Back in May, we learned the vast majority of Leftists arrested at the anti-Israel, pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University were women. Leftist women are also more likely to end friendships over political disagreements. When you spend your life looking at everything through a political lens, it's no wonder you end up alone and sad.

Apparently not.

Having people in your life who you love more than yourself is what makes life good and worth living.

