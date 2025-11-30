What Is Minnesota Hiding When It Comes to Medicaid Fraud?

It's clear the political authorities in Minnesota don't want transparency or an end to the widespread fraud that's infected government programs, including the state's Medicaid program. The problem is bad enough that the state paused payments to 14 programs on October 31, pending an investigation.

One of those providers was Ultimate Home Health Services LLC, owned by Othman Mohamed. It billed the state for $462 in services daily — services it never provided, leading to the death of at least one vulnerable man.

We also learned on November 21 that, thanks to this fraud (and the fraud in housing and food programs), Minnesota taxpayers are now the largest sponsors of the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab. Right before Thanksgiving, a judge threw out a jury's guilty verdict for Abdifatha Yusuf and his wife. The jury found the Yusufs guilty of stealing $7.2 million from Minnesota taxpayers after a short deliberation.

So now that Minnesota is refusing to release information about the Medicaid providers accused of fraud, we have to ask: are they protecting Somalis?

Minnesota can release records on Medicaid providers accused of fraud — but won’t https://t.co/eYoByCZ8WB — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) November 28, 2025

Here's more:

Just two months after a jury delivered guilty verdicts in the Feeding Our Future fraud, Minnesota lawmakers voted to give state agencies broad authority to stop payments to individuals and companies suspected of defrauding the government. They also allowed the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to disclose when it’s withholding payments from a company over credible allegations of fraud. But while DHS requested the ability to disclose that information, often, it won’t. The Star Tribune requested records of housing stabilization providers after the FBI searched several offices last summer. DHS subsequently suspended the entire Medicaid-funded program but declined to provide the records of the suspended providers. The records request is one of more than 10 filed by the news organization related to the department’s handling of fraud. In most instances, the department declined to release the information or hasn’t provided any data yet.

It's more than likely that this is a direct response to President Trump's termination of temporary protected status (TPS) for Somalis in Minnesota, citing the rampant fraud as the reason behind his decision. That move makes it easier to deport Somalis.

"Minnesota, under Governor Walz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity," the President wrote on Truth Social. "I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great state, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It's OVER! President DJT."

Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the United States. Democrats have, unsurprisingly, objected to President Trump's termination of TPS. The City of Minneapolis offered legal help to Somalis impacted by the policy change.

The City of Minneapolis just put out a graphic written in a foreign language offering free legal help for Somalians who had their Temporary Protected Status terminated by Trump: “We stand with our entire Somali community.” pic.twitter.com/yN1RJPFpua — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 24, 2025

Ilhan Omar said President Trump doesn't have the authority to do this in a press conference last week, too. "If you are confused, if you feel threatened, know that the law is on your side, and our demented president can't do anything about it," she said. "For the 300 or so people that are impacted that currently live in Minnesota and across the country, we see you, and we stand with you, and we will make sure we do everything that we can to help make sure that your status is adjusted before March of 2026."

The position of the Democratic Party seems to be that "temporary" protected status can last decades, that Somalis have the ability to defraud taxpayers for billions to fund terrorism back home, and that the federal government doesn't have the authority to remove them from the United States. That's a heck of a platform to take.

