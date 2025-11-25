New Yorkers Should Be Scared of Mamdani's Pro-Crime, Anti-Police Appointees

New York made a huge mistake in electing Zohran Mamdani. But it seems the only way they'll learn is by suffering through the next four years of his socialist policies.

The biggest change will be in Mamdani's approach to crime. Frankly, New York doesn't have the best track record on that to begin with. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has a history of downgrading felonies to misdemeanors, maliciously prosecuting New Yorkers who defend themselves from the violent criminals who go through the revolving-door justice system.

Now Mamdani's pick for his Criminal Legal Committe, Janos Marton, wants to make that situation even worse by freeing at least 80 percent of the city's prison and jail population.

According to the video caption, Marton was also a candidate for Manhattan District Attorney and this was part of his campaign pitch to New Yorkers.

"How do we get this country to a place where we have one million fewer people in jail and prison?" Marton said. "Now, as it relates to Manhattan, I think we can be a little bit bolder than that. We are a supposedly liberal city with a ton of resources and a ton of ways to support people outside of jail and prison, and so I've called for cutting the Manhattan jail population by 80 percent."

Egads.

This shows a fundamental misunderstanding of crimes and criminality. Criminals keep committing crimes because they face no consequences. Many of them are mentally ill, but some are just evil people who enjoy committing crimes. The only way to keep people safe is to put them in prison.

Even if, in theory, providing them support and mental health resources in the community was a viable option, it doesn't work without strict enforcement. That is, policies have to be in place that mandate mentally ill people take medication, participate in therapy, and behave. Those policies have to be strictly enforced.

Instead, the Left not only doesn't enforce criminal law, but it also refuses to enforce mandates on mental health services.

On top of that, Mamdani has also hired Alex Vitale, a radical anti-police abolitionist who wants to work on "community safety."

"I'm excited to announce that I have been asked to join the Mamdani Transition Team to work on community safety issues. A New Era for NYC."

Vitale is the author of 'The End of Policing,' a 2017 book in which Vitale advocates for reallocating funds from police to social services. Vitale argues that the "function of police is to uphold inequalities of class, gender, race, or sexuality."

As we said above, the "social services" approach to crime doesn't work because the Left has no interest in mandating the use of medications, therapy, and group-home living situations that might address some of the issues driving crime (e.g. mental illness). It's a ruse for their ultmate goal: the destruction of America.

And there's no better way to do that than to let criminals run amok in our cities.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

