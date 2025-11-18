Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Just Made NYC Less Safe for Women

It's not news that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is soft on crime. He can only be bothered to prosecute brave men like Daniel Penny and Jose Alba. He not only reduces most felonies to misdemeanors, but he also lets career criminals like Ramon Rivera walk, a move that ended with three people being stabbed to death in broad daylight.

Now he's back, and this time he's made it unsafe for women to hail a cab in the Big Apple.

Woman flees NYC after cabbie allegedly gropes her and is let off hook by DA Bragg: ‘I was so scared.’ Read today's cover here: https://t.co/zVPv6freDe pic.twitter.com/Fyt97A6HQR — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2025

Here's more:

An Algerian immigrant NYC cabbie driving without a partition or a camera allegedly assaulted two women in the back of his yellow taxi in separate incidents — and is still on the road, thanks to soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to sources and court documents. Mohammed Bellebia, 34, was allowed to plead guilty to lesser charges in at least one of the incidents, records showed. One victim, Maile Bartow, 23, climbed into Bellebia’s yellow cab minivan around 2 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2024 to head home after a night on the town with friends, and said the hack touched her leg twice, ignoring her pleas for him to stop before groping her genitals, according to a lawsuit.

Bartow moved to NYC in August of last year. She lasted less than six months before fleeing the city. Bartow tried to keep in touch with prosecutors about her case.

"The only reason I was even informed was because I reached out three times — two of those were not returned," she told the post. "He’s back on the road driving the exact same taxi cab. I wasn’t looped in at all. They didn’t ask me what I was OK with.”

Bartow said she tried to snap a pic of the assault and claims Bellebia took her phone and attempted to delete the photos. That's when she got scared. "I didn’t want to make him any more mad than he was. I was so scared he was gonna kidnap or kill me," she said.

Bellebia tried to assault a second woman in his cab in December of last year. The Post reported he touched this woman's leg and tried to remove her underwear. When contacted by The Post Bellebia, who doesn't speak English well said, "I finished the problem from a woman" before handing the phone to a translator who declined further comment.

His license was suspended from December 2024 until March of this year.

"The fact someone did this … and he’s still driving a taxi is ridiculous," Bartow said.

Democrats — the self-proclaimed "party of women" — do not care about women or their safety.

Governor Ron DeSantis, no stranger to fighting Soros-backed prosecutors, slammed Bragg on X.

Soros-backed District Attorneys are a menace. They are responsible for a lot of the urban decay we’ve seen in major cities across the country.



Does anybody think that this guy won’t offend in the future? https://t.co/AJjkEU95zP — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 16, 2025

Everyone knows this guy will offend again, and he'll likely rape a woman (or women) the next time. What will Bragg do then? Let him walk, probably.

