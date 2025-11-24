VIP
The Ever-Changing Political Environment
Tipsheet

Third Time's a Charm? Mamdani's Back and Betting for More Cash

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 24, 2025 12:30 PM
Since being elected Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani has twice come begging for cash from working-class voters. Now he's back, asking for more money.

"My friends, it's fall in New York. The leaves? They are changing. The air? It is crisp," Mamdani begins. "But one thing that stays the same is we still need you to donate to Transition2025.com. So head there, give whatever you can. Maybe leaf some donations," he finishes, as a staffer throws leaves at him.

Venezuela implemented socialist policies and now 70 percent of the country lives in poverty.

Yes, it will be.

He's also managed to tick off some supporters by visiting with President Trump.

Here's What Georgia Voters Think of Majorie Taylor Greene After Resignation Announcement Jeff Charles
Good work all around, Mamdani.

He has evolved into Bernie Sanders.

He stopped asking for donations before the election then came back asking for millions for his transition team.

In his last video begging for cash, Mamdani did say, " I hope very soon not to have to ask you for money." Guess that was a lie, too.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

