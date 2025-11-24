Third Time's a Charm? Mamdani's Back and Betting for More Cash

Since being elected Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani has twice come begging for cash from working-class voters. Now he's back, asking for more money.

The leaves are changing and so is City Hall. pic.twitter.com/9rph0TZnUU — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 23, 2025

Advertisement

"My friends, it's fall in New York. The leaves? They are changing. The air? It is crisp," Mamdani begins. "But one thing that stays the same is we still need you to donate to Transition2025.com. So head there, give whatever you can. Maybe leaf some donations," he finishes, as a staffer throws leaves at him.

If you gather all of those stunningly colorful leaves & use them as currency - a la the Golgafrinchans in Restaurant at the End of the Universe - you would be able to cover any transition expenses.



Of course, the money would be worthless, but that's the socialist way. — (((Simon Hardy Butler)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@SimonHButler) November 23, 2025

Venezuela implemented socialist policies and now 70 percent of the country lives in poverty.

You’re about to get worked from all sides and it will be both terrible and hilarious. — Spacemodul8r (@Spacemodul8r) November 24, 2025

Yes, it will be.

He's also managed to tick off some supporters by visiting with President Trump.

Too bad you turned into an arrogant know nothing back stabber after your meeting with Trump, actually thought you were interested in working with others for the good of the people. — Crazy Rolls On (@Dragontail110) November 24, 2025

Good work all around, Mamdani.

He has evolved into Bernie Sanders.

Anyone remember him saying he needed donations to get free buses before the election? https://t.co/P5F7yinIZn — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) November 23, 2025

He stopped asking for donations before the election then came back asking for millions for his transition team.

Commie Mamdani is back to begging for money after saying he will never ask for it again. https://t.co/0OPqHHhkcl — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 24, 2025

In his last video begging for cash, Mamdani did say, " I hope very soon not to have to ask you for money." Guess that was a lie, too.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.