Zohran Mamdani's Back and Begging for More Money

New York voters, you got played.

Two weeks ago, Zohran Mamdani followed up his electoral win by asking working-class voters to contribute to his transition team. At the time, he said, "I told supporters across this city to stop donating, and today I am asking them to start once again because of the fact that a transition—or a transition that can meet the moment of preparing for January 1st—is one that will require staff, it will require research and infrastructure."

Now he's back to ask for another $4M from supporters.

Mamdani is once again begging for money after campaigning on making everything free



Good luck NYC! pic.twitter.com/LulUJekaKH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2025

"It's been two weeks since the election," Mamdani said. "And we've been pretty busy. Too often this is a time of just celebration as opposed to preparation. We want to make it both."

"A lot of these things are new, but one of them is pretty old: fundraising," Mamdani continued. "But why are we fundraising?" Well, we have less than 50 days until we take office, and we have a lot to do. We have to vet the 50,000 resumes we've received. We have to keep paying our incredible team. And we have to plan not just our inauguration, but our policy implementation."

Here's where we'd remind you his the rich son of a rich filmmaker and professor. His parents' net worth is somewhere around $10 million, which seems low considering they own a private compound in Uganda.

Why don't they write a check?

Because socialists never spend their own money. They only take and spend yours.

Mamdani went on, "Now, unlike the campaign, transitions do not get public matching funds from the city." On October 16, OpenSecrets reported that Mamdani raised $16.8 million and spent $10.7 million, leaving him with $6.1 million left to spend. They note this is the most of any NYC mayoral candidate. So what happened to all that money?

As he continued begging working-class New Yorkers to give him money, Mamdani said, "It's up to us to raise the money. Usually, campaigns take that as an opportunity to rely on wealthy donors, but that's not us."

Of course not. Socialists always let their rich friends keep their money, too.

"We've raised more than a million dollars in just two weeks," Mamdani said. "Our average donation is around $77, and more than 12,000 of you have donated so far."

"But we're still asking for your help," he added. "Because we need to raise $4 million in total so January 1 can be the day we start to deliver, not start to prepare. I hope very soon not to have to ask you for money," Mamdani continued.

Of course. Next time, he won't be asking. He'll be using the power of the state to take your money.

So let me get this straight - people who have money need to give some of their money voluntarily to this guy so that he can "build a New York that everyone can afford"? Oh ok, I get it... https://t.co/eOhKWOejBf pic.twitter.com/y1e3ka9pyO — ukrainiangringo (@ucrania_gringo) November 18, 2025

Make it make sense.

We all wondered what his plan was, we argued that it didn't make sense, we scratched our heads.

Now we get it.

His plan was a city-wide Go-Fund-Me. https://t.co/PwAZHvL0VM — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) November 19, 2025

Yes, it was. Someone should keep a close eye on the accounting numbers for his administration. That could be very, very interesting.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

