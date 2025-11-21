Cash Strapped: DNC Takes Out $15 Million Loan to Keep the Lights On

Is the Democratic National Convention broke? It sure seems that way, as the DNC just took out a $15 million loan to shore up the party's finances ahead of a rough midterm battle.

NEWS: The DNC took out a $15 million loan in October, the latest sign of financial distress for the official arm of the Democratic Party.



The party ended the month with $18.3 million in the bank — $15 million of which came from the loan.



MORE —>https://t.co/5ap3GSmSby — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 20, 2025

Here's more:

The Democratic National Committee took out a $15 million loan last month to replenish its shrunken coffers before elections in Virginia and New Jersey and to keep operations fully funded entering 2026, according to party officials and documents reviewed by The New York Times. Tapping a line of credit outside the crucible of a midterm or presidential election year is unusual for a major party committee, and it is the latest sign of financial distress for the official arm of the Democratic Party. The D.N.C. entered November with $18.3 million on hand — $15 million of which came from the loan. By contrast, the Republican National Committee entered November with $91.2 million in the bank and no debts.

That's not good at all for the Democrats.

. @JessicaTarlov just said the @DNC raised $75 million so far this year.



The Kennedy Center raised $117 million so far this year.



People are giving more to the Kennedy Center than the Democrat Party.



Say it louder for the reporters in the back. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 21, 2025

We're not sure where Tarlov got those numbers, but it doesn't matter. The Kennedy Center donations are still outpacing the DNC.

The Democrats spent over $1 billion to elect Kamala Harris and they failed.

The DNC just quietly took out another $15M in loans while sitting on $20M debt.



After blowing $1B+ on Kamala and getting smoked anyway.



Broke and borrowing. The democrats are sinking. — Jen X🗽 (@jenrenee) November 21, 2025

And they're sitting on $20 million in debt. The Republican Party, as The New York Times reported, has no debts.

If you’re borrowing money to spread your message, it might be worth reconsidering the message itself. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ON9IiiqhJW — Strategically Red™ (@StratRedTM) November 21, 2025

Democrats don't think the message is the problem. They think the messaging is the problem.

Well.. Leader of the party is a self avowed communist and their staff hasn’t been to the office since 2020.



Having to borrow $15,000,000 sounds about right. https://t.co/5fK4m5tKlj — John Seravalli (@John_Seravalli1) November 21, 2025

Surprisingly, they didn't borrow more.

This leads us to wonder whether the USAID shutdown damaged the Democrats more than we realized.

USAID shut down and suddenly the DNC is broke…



🤔 pic.twitter.com/ok2iXSZEl2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 21, 2025

It would explain why Democrats were hysterical over the USAID cuts. It's not because they cared about gay rights in Ecuador or transgender bees. They were using USAID to pass money around to their pet organizations and — likely — getting something in return.

Probably just a total coincidence though. 🤔https://t.co/ZTzEsdfOkT — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 21, 2025

It doesn't seem coincidental that the DNC is in the red after USAID was shuttered.

