Did Trump Just Call for the Death Penalty for These Democratic Lawmakers?
This Judge Really Really Really Wants to Hold Trump in Contempt
This Democrat Is Facing Censure After DOJ Indicted Her for Stealing Disaster Relief...
Guess Who Wasn't Invited to Dick Cheney's Funeral
After Losing Her License in the UK, Helen Webberley Brings GenderGP Online Clinic...
It's Not About Gaza: Mob of Antisemitic 'Protesters' Swarmed NYC Synagogue Last Night
After Decades of Failed Predictions ABC Pushes New Climate Panic
Meet Aftyn Behn, the Radical Leftist Democrat Running for Congress in Tennessee's Special...
Life Is Simple When You’re 24
The Mayor Who'd Prefer You to Die
VIP
FBI Continues Efforts Against Dangerous Network of Child Predators
Trump Officially Signs Bill Forcing the Release of the Epstein Files
September Jobs Report Exceeds Expectations, Adding 119,000 New Jobs
Kristallnacht’s 87th Anniversary: Honoring the Past, Confronting the Present, Building Tow...
Tipsheet

Mr. Socialist Goes to Washington: President Trump to Meet With Zohran Mamdani

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 20, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

New York's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, is heading to D.C. tomorrow to meet with President Trump. This has caught the attention of many because Mamdani is vocally anti-Trump and opposes the President's agenda, including on immigration. Just earlier today, Townhall reported that Mamdani possibly admitted to breaking the law by hiring illegal immigrants to canvass for his campaign.

Advertisement

Here's more:

Mamdani plans to discuss his quest for greater affordability and public safety agenda with Trump during the meeting, according to his spokesperson.

“As is customary for an incoming mayoral administration, the Mayor-elect plans to meet with the President in Washington to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago,” a spokesperson for Mamdani told The Post.

Mamdani, who will be sworn in on Jan. 1, confirmed on Monday that he approached the president for a sit-down. 

And in an interesting plot twist, Mamdani is singing a very different tune about the President now that they're slated to meet.

Recommended

This Judge Really Really Really Wants to Hold Trump in Contempt Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

"My administration would be Donald Trump's worst nightmare," Mamdani told voters. "And you don't need to take me at my word or take Andrew Cuomo at his—you only [need to] look at the actions of the Trump administration since I won the Democratic primary."

But today, Mamdani is vowing to work with Trump. "I have many disagreements with the president, he said. "And I believe that we should be relentless and pursue all avenues and all meetings that can make our city affordable for every single New Yorker."

"I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers," Mamdani added.

One has to wonder how Mamdani's radical socialist voters and supporters will react to this shift in tone. We can't imagine they'll be too happy about this.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Judge Really Really Really Wants to Hold Trump in Contempt Jeff Charles
After Decades of Failed Predictions ABC Pushes New Climate Panic Amy Curtis
We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of Times Kurt Schlichter
Guess Who Wasn't Invited to Dick Cheney's Funeral Jeff Charles
Meet Aftyn Behn, the Radical Leftist Democrat Running for Congress in Tennessee's Special Election Amy Curtis
It's Not About Gaza: Mob of Antisemitic 'Protesters' Swarmed NYC Synagogue Last Night Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Judge Really Really Really Wants to Hold Trump in Contempt Jeff Charles
Advertisement