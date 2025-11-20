Mr. Socialist Goes to Washington: President Trump to Meet With Zohran Mamdani

New York's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, is heading to D.C. tomorrow to meet with President Trump. This has caught the attention of many because Mamdani is vocally anti-Trump and opposes the President's agenda, including on immigration. Just earlier today, Townhall reported that Mamdani possibly admitted to breaking the law by hiring illegal immigrants to canvass for his campaign.

Trump reveals when he will meet NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at White House https://t.co/FFIkStYRVn pic.twitter.com/pcRgxHXU7L — New York Post (@nypost) November 20, 2025

Here's more:

Mamdani plans to discuss his quest for greater affordability and public safety agenda with Trump during the meeting, according to his spokesperson. “As is customary for an incoming mayoral administration, the Mayor-elect plans to meet with the President in Washington to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago,” a spokesperson for Mamdani told The Post. Mamdani, who will be sworn in on Jan. 1, confirmed on Monday that he approached the president for a sit-down.

And in an interesting plot twist, Mamdani is singing a very different tune about the President now that they're slated to meet.

Zohran Mamdani does a complete 180° just a day before meeting with Trump.



August 2025: “My administration would be Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.”



November 20, 2025: “I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda.” pic.twitter.com/vOq6pcOC3B — Media Lies (@MediasLies) November 20, 2025

"My administration would be Donald Trump's worst nightmare," Mamdani told voters. "And you don't need to take me at my word or take Andrew Cuomo at his—you only [need to] look at the actions of the Trump administration since I won the Democratic primary."

But today, Mamdani is vowing to work with Trump. "I have many disagreements with the president, he said. "And I believe that we should be relentless and pursue all avenues and all meetings that can make our city affordable for every single New Yorker."

"I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers," Mamdani added.

One has to wonder how Mamdani's radical socialist voters and supporters will react to this shift in tone. We can't imagine they'll be too happy about this.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

