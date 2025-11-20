We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of...
Did Zohran Mamdani Just Admit His Campaign Broke Federal Law?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 20, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

Remember when Democrats told us "no one is above the law"? That apparently only applies to Republicans, because Democrats openly flout the law and do not fear facing any consequences.

Zohran Mamdani is just the latest Democrat to admit he probably broke the law, this time by hiring illegal immigrants to work for his campaign, because they worried about being deported.

"I heard from an older Bangladeshi woman who told me she canvassed me over the course of this campaign in fear of whether she would be picked up in the course of knocking on doors, because she was even afraid to go to the grocery store," Mamdani said.

"And I think what we've seen under this current administration here in New York City is an unwillingness to stand up for the laws we already have here," Mamdani added. He was referring to the city's sanctuary laws.

The problem with that is that New York City's laws do not supersede federal laws on immigration, nor do they supersede laws concerning the employment of illegal immigrants.

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Federal law prohibits hiring illegal immigrants who are not authorized to work in the United States. It's clear from Mamdani's own statements that he knew at least one employee who worked on his campaign was an illegal immigrant.

According to the Justice Department website, the penalties for such behavior include a $3,000 fine and six months' imprisonment.

And we wouldn't be surprised in the least if Mamdani admitted to illegals voting for him.

He's a Democratic Socialist, and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) advocate for open borders and unfettered immigration.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it. 

Remember how the Democrats welcomed the U.K. Labour Party when they campaigned for Kamala Harris? Good times.

Democrats have told us we don't need legislation like the SAVE Act because it's "already against the law" for illegal immigrants to vote. Yet we keep hearing stories about illegal immigrants voting for, and now being employed by, Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

