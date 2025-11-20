After Losing Her License in the UK, Helen Webberley Brings GenderGP Online Clinic to America

Last week, we told you a little bit about Helen Webberley, the U.K.-based GP who is a radical trans activist. She doesn't believe in biological reality, and insists that "trans women" (read: men) were really born women, despite having XY chromosomes and male anatomy.

Despite her X user handle, it turns out Webberley is not a licensed practitioner anymore. Despite that, she's still pushing GenderGP, her "online gender health clinic."

Meet "Dr." Helen Webberley, an LGBTQ activist who had her medical license REVOKED in 2024. She is promoting her online gender health clinic "GenderGP" which pushes harmful chemicals on CHILDREN.



Webberley had her medical license suspended MULTIPLE times, including in 2022 after… pic.twitter.com/eAImPocAJX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2025

According to The Times, Webberley lost her license in 2024 after failing to follow administrative rules. Despite that, she insists she doesn't personally treat any of GenderGP's 10,000 patients.

Here's more:

The General Medical Council has revoked the licence to practise of a controversial British doctor whose offshore clinic treats transgender children. Dr Helen Webberley, 55, will lose her licence in Britain from Friday but will remain on the GMC’s register, following the decision by the medical regulator. The decision was made by the GMC after she did not comply with a registered doctor’s legal obligation to revalidate their licence every five years. Webberley runs GenderGP, an online company registered in Singapore, which facilitates access to puberty blockers and hormones for adults and children. She told The Times that the decision would not prevent her from continuing in her role at GenderGP and said that she did not personally treat the patients.

In June 2022, Webberley received a two-month suspension from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) for running an "unregistered online clinic" and that she put patients at "unwarranted risk of harm."

Those charges stemmed from her failure to provide follow-up care to two patients who were aged 12 and 17. She was also cited for providing puberty blockers to an 11-year-old without discussing risks to the child's fertility. The tribunal found Webberley didn't develop "sufficient understanding" of how she failed the 11-year-old following Bell vs Tavistock, which questioned whether or not children could consent to "gender-affirming care" because they wouldn't fully comprehend the long-term effects.

This is all troubling because, as the video above shows, Webberley is now pushing GenderGP to American children.

"GenderGP has arrived right here in America," Webberley said. "Today, I'm in Washington, D.C., to start letting American trans and non-binary people know that gender-affirming care is now more affordable than ever."

"You get access to your essential prescriptions from American physicians," Webberley continues. "You can pick up your meds in your local pharmacy and you can get digital therapeutic support included, all for $29.99 a month."

So it's literally an infomercial. She's the Billy Mays of the trans movement.

"If you need a way forward, we are right here and we're ready to help you on this journey. Truth in life is everything you think it will be. Love ya," she says.

Egads. It's worth noting that this writer found no proof that Webberley is licensed to practice medicine anywhere in America.

It also caught this writer's attention that Webberley was in D.C. That's likely not a coincidence, although there's no indication she met with any members of Congress.

But parents and lawmakers should be made aware that Webberley is promoting "gender-affirming care" to American children via her online clinic, and efforts should be made to protect children from Webberley's radical trans agenda.

