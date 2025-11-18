Charlotte Lozier Institute's National Pregnancy Center Report Is Great News for the Pro-Life Movement

Yesterday, the Charlotte Lozier Institute issued its 2025 National Pregnancy Center Report, and it's good news for the pro-life movement in a post-Dobbs America. The Institute and Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America held a press call for the media to discuss the report and its implications for women, men, and families.

SBA Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser said the report shows an "enormous leap in the number of services which represent the heart of the pregnancy center movement." Dannenfelser also called the pregnancy center movement "the beating heart of the pro-life movement."

This is especially important because of the Biden-era policy concerning the use of abortion drugs. As Townhall has covered in the past, the policy puts almost no guardrails on the distribution and medical oversight of chemical abortion drugs, something SBA Pro-Life America called a "disaster for women." Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) joined SBA Pro-Life America on a follow-up call later in the month to demand a change to the Biden administration's policy as a safeguard for women and unborn children.

Dannenfelser said the lax rules have led to an additional 1.1 million abortions in the country, not only ending the life of unborn children but putting more women at risk for serious complications. Despite the FDA previously saying that chemical abortion drugs are safe, 11 percent of women will experience a serious health event from the drug, ranging from infections and sepsis to bleeding and other complications.

Pregnancy centers provide vital services to women (more on that in a moment), including providing the medication that counteracts the abortion pill and saves the lives of unborn children. One woman who used a pregnancy center to save her unborn daughter is Jessica Williams. She joined the call to talk about what she called "one of the hardest seasons" of her life. In 2022, Williams was going through a divorce and began a new relationship. She became pregnant and tried to reconcile with her estranged husband.

"My husband demanded that I abort the baby, and we try to reconcile the marriage one last time. The pressure, confusion, and emotional turmoil were overwhelming," Williams said. She noted how easy it was to get the abortion drugs mailed to her. "I ordered the abortion pills online. No doctor, no ultrasound, no medical oversight. Just an app, quick questionnaire, and a package sent to my hotel room," she said.

Williams described that hotel room as her "torture chamber" and how she took the first pill, Mifepristone. "Almost immediately, I felt a warm sensation over my womb that would come and go," she said. "A sensation that no medical provider has ever been able to explain. It felt like my baby was being protected. As a nurse, the reality of what I had done had hit me hard."

That's when Williams contacted First Choice Pregnancy Services in Las Vegas, and the center was able to get her in for an ultrasound that same day. Williams described her experience as nothing but positive. "They greeted me gently, and were non-judgmental. They provided a safe, calm space for me, emotionally, spiritually. Woman there connected with me, related to my story, and understood the pressure and fear I had been under," she said.

The providers performed an ultrasound on Williams, and her baby was alive and viable. "They provided me with the abortion pill reversal, which helped save my baby," Williams said. She added that their support didn't stop there. "They provided diapers, material support, emotional and spiritual support groups, parenting resources, community connections, and just…so much practical help in general," she said. "It was the level of compassion that carried me through my entire pregnancy."

That's just one story of what pregnancy centers do. The Charlotte Lozier Institute's materials show that pregnancy centers served one million new clients in 2024, meaning they welcomed a new woman every single day. More than 2,700 pregnancy centers provided more than $452 million in medical care, education, and goods. Eight in 10 centers and 10,000 healthcare professionals provided free or low-cost medical services to women and families. Between 2022 and 2025, the amount of material support provided to women and families rose 48 percent. Last year, almost one-third of pregnancy centers provided abortion pill reversal (APR) services, and 77 percent provided post-abortion support. On top of all that, client satisfaction with pregnancy centers rose to 98 percent.

NEW: Pregnancy Centers Provided Over $452 Million in Services & Goods to Families



This report demonstrates that pregnancy centers are serving women, men and families with unwavering care post-Dobbs.



Learn more 🔽https://t.co/7S4mvp2TyU pic.twitter.com/m3vTuarHqA — Charlotte Lozier Institute (@LozierInstitute) November 17, 2025

Despite all this good work, the pro-abortion Left has spent years attacking pregnancy centers. Dannenfelser attributed that to two things. First, Dannenfelser said, " I think they simply will not look at the baby. They cannot see this as a living, viable person, the beginning of everybody's life." She added, "They can't see it as two humans that really need love and support concretely, and so they have a disdain for anyone who will force them to look. And they're angry at it." Second, she said, "And they think that we're using this to somehow undermine the so-called… the so-called right [to abortion]."

Pregnancy centers have also faced legal challenges in places like New York and Illinois. Dannenfelser said it's an area the Justice Department needs to focus on. "While there's been a lot of good conversation, I… I believe very strongly not enough action. And including the follow-ups to clinic, violence right after Dobbs, where the Biden administration was so focused on jailing peaceful pro-lifers that they forgot about the fact that there were firebombings going on at pregnancy centers."

Karen Czarnecki, Executive Director of the Charlotte Lozier Institute, said two things really stood out to her in this report. "The number one is the trend lines. The trend lines for all the support and services are really going in the upward position, and I think that really says a lot about the type of care that people are, receiving every single day. And the other, thing that really stood out was the fact that each pregnancy center sees a new client every single day. Again, expanded core services."

"And they're really doing a, a really great service for men, family, and children," Czarnecki added.

Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach (MN-07) was also on the call. "Pregnancy centers play a vital role in communities across the country. They are often the first place women turn to when facing a challenging pregnancy," she said.

You can read the 2025 National Pregnancy Center report here.

