Sen. Josh Hawley Says He's 'Baffled' by FDA's Approval of Another Abortion Drug

Back in April, a study revealed an alarming reality about so-called "safe" abortion drugs: they are not safe.

They're always fatal for the unborn children, and they're a risk --sometimes a deadly risk -- for the women who take them. The study showed that 11% of women who take abortion drugs face "serious complications," and that number is 22 times higher than what the FDA reported.

Here's what Townhall wrote at the time:

In recent years, "medication abortions,” also known as “chemical abortions,” have skyrocketed. This abortion method occurs when a pregnant woman takes two pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, to terminate the life of her unborn child. The first pill stops the baby from growing, killing it, and the latter expunges the unborn child from the mother’s body. According to the most recent data provided by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, 63 percent of abortions of all clinician-provided abortions in 2023 in states without total abortion bans were medication abortions. One topic the pro-abortion lobby doesn’t touch on is the amount of women who suffer from dangerous health effects as a result of taking mifepristone, the “abortion pill.” According to a report published this week, nearly 11 percent of women who have taken a chemical abortion pill in recent years have experienced a serious health event as a result. This ranges from infections to sepsis.

In 2022, Georgia woman Amber Nicole Thurman learned she was pregnant with twins. She already had a young son at home and was in nursing school, so she traveled to North Carolina for an abortion. She was late for that appointment and given the abortion drug instead.

She returned home. Days after taking the second dose of medication, she began throwing up blood. Thurman was rushed to the hospital, where she died from sepsis on August 19, during a dilation and curettage surgery (D&C) to remove 'retained products of conception.'

Thurman was given those risky abortion drugs by an out-of-state provider and given no follow-up or instruction.

Now the FDA has approved another generic abortion drug. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is not happy about it:

This is shocking. FDA has just approved ANOTHER chemical abortion drug, when the evidence shows chemical abortion drugs are dangerous and even deadly for the mother. And of course 100% lethal to the child. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 2, 2025

Here's more from Life News:

On Sept. 19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed it will conduct a study on the real-world harms of abortion drugs, responding to an inquiry last month from Republican attorneys general about the Biden administration’s rollback of safety protocols. With abortion drugs now accounting for 63% of all abortions, the drugs are responsible for the deaths of millions of Americans. Since the FDA scrapped in-person dispensing requirements for mifepristone, a growing number of women have been poisoned by abortion drugs unknowingly by abusive partners. Others have been pressured or coerced by boyfriends or family members. Some women have experienced deadly complications from the abortion drug regimen.

In a statement, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said:

This reckless decision by the FDA to expand the availability of abortion drugs is unconscionable. These dangerous drugs take the lives of unborn children, place women and underage girls at serious risk, empower abusers, and trample the pro-life laws enacted by states across the nation. In September, Secretary Kennedy said the Biden administration ‘twisted the data to bury one of the safety signals.’ Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary assured Congress and the American people they would conduct a thorough review given credible evidence of the harm inflicted by these drugs. The prompt completion of the review is made more urgent given this approval to flood the market with a cheap abortion drug. The FDA must, at a minimum, immediately reinstate the commonsense safeguards that were in place during President Trump’s first term. In particular, the Biden-era policy of removing doctors by allowing mail-order abortion drugs without in-person medical oversight must be reversed without delay. Women are endangered by taking the drugs without a sonogram to check for ectopic pregnancy and confirm the gestational age of the child. President Trump believes states have the right to pass and enforce pro-life protections. Yet every day this right is being trampled upon by the abortion industry.

Hawley continued, writing on X, "I have lost confidence in the leadership at FDA."

FDA had promised to do a top-to-bottom safety review of the chemical abortion drug, but instead they’ve just greenlighted new versions of it for distribution. I have lost confidence in the leadership at FDA — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 2, 2025

Hawley told Fox News, "I just, I can’t figure out what’s happening at the FDA. I’m totally baffled by it."

Evita Solutions, the company behind the drug, seeks to "normalize abortion" and make it "accessible to all," according to Fox News. Their website says the company "believes that all people should have access to safe, affordable, high-quality, effective, and compassionate abortion care, regardless of their race, sex, gender, age, sexuality, income, or where they live. We know that you can make the best choice for your body."

