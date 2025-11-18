Hakeem Jeffries Admits Obamacare Is Broken

Obamacare has been in the news a lot over the past six weeks. Democrats made it a big bargaining chip in the Schumer Shutdown, warning that Republicans were going to cause a "health care crisis" by allowing the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies to sunset.

Advertisement

What Democrats omitted, of course, was that they voted for the COVID-era subsidies as well as the sunset date. It was also the Democratic Party that rammed Obamacare down the public's throat despite objections and concerns back in 2010. They did both of those things without a single Republican vote, so the exploding costs of health insurance and health care are the fault of Democrats.

Today, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) admitted what most of us knew all along: Obamacare is horrible and broken.

🚨BOMBSHELL: Hakeem "El Jefe" Jeffries just ADMITTED that Obamacare is HORRIBLE and BROKEN beyond repair.



We have been saying this for over a DECADE.



Democrats HURT millions of Americans during the Shutdown trying to extend something that DOESN'T WORK.



Shameful! pic.twitter.com/pwKH5yzjeP — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 18, 2025

Appearing on MSNBC, Jeffries said, "There's no doubt about that, Joe. We have a broken healthcare system, and unfortunately, Republicans have decided to break it even further."

Of course, Jeffries would blame Republicans for this. He said, "This relates to things that go beyond their refusal to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. In this year alone, what we've seen is Republicans enact the largest cut to Medicaid in American history. 14 million people are being denied their coverage as a result of the fact that they've passed this one big ugly bill."

Those 14 million people (note Jeffries didn't say Americans) are mostly illegal immigrants who shouldn't be eligible for Medicaid anyway.

"We see hospitals and nursing homes and community-based health centers closing all across the country," Jeffries added. He glossed over the fact that the Democratic Party was demanding an end to the rural hospital fund as part of their $1.5 trillion spending demand. That would've closed hospitals and health care centers, too.

"This has been an all-out assault on the healthcare of the American people," Jeffries said. "And the system was already broken."

As this writer has asserted, Obamacare is working exactly as Democrats intended. They wanted it to fail so they could usher in Medicare for All.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.