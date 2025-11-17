VIP
Boise Community Mourns Eight-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed by Illegal Immigrant

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 17, 2025 10:00 AM
Mike Hensdill/The Gaston Gazette via AP

Mora Gerety was just blocks from Washington Elementary School, where she was a student, when she tried to cross the street. She was struck by a pickup truck driven by Elvin Ramos-Caballero, an illegal immigrant with an outstanding warrant.

EMS transported Gerety to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was eight years old.

Ramos-Caballero was arrested and is now reportedly in ICE custody.

Here's more:

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a girl who was fatally struck by a pickup truck at an intersection in Boise’s North End neighborhood on Tuesday.

Mora Gerety, 8, was a student at Washington Elementary School, which is located not far from where she was trying to cross Harrison Boulevard at the intersection with Ada Street just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the coroner’s report, Mora died a couple of hours after the accident, at about 6:55 p.m. at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The coroner ruled the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

...

The man driving the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. After running a standard records check, police said in a news release Wednesday that they found the man had a federal warrant with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Boise police contacted ICE, and agents took him into custody. He is being held at the Elmore County Jail, according to online ICE records.

This was an accident that could have been completely avoided. 

There are no reports on exactly when Ramos-Caballero entered the country, or exactly what his outstanding warrant was for. But if he was in the country illegally, the failure to enforce immigration laws and deport him is just as much to blame for Gerety's death as he is.

Ngo wrote, "For months, leftists and Democrats have been rioting and protesting to demand the end of immigration law enforcement. Some have carried out shootings on ICE facilities, including a deadly attack in Dallas. They believe Americans being harmed is worth it to support migrants and open borders."

Gerety's family and her community are mourning the loss.

"My son is actually the principal at Washington Elementary," said a woman identified as Maggie. "It just broke my heart. His heart is broken for the family."

"Very unfortunate," said another woman. "I cannot imagine her mama heart."

The group also sang a rendition of Amazing Grace.

There has been a dearth of coverage of this story on legacy media, of course. But even the reaction of some local politicians is less-than-stellar.

This includes Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's response.

The mayor's statement read, "Every child in Boise should be able to run out their front door, safely explore their neighborhood and make it home for dinner. I'm committed to doing all we can to ensure our city is safe for every child to walk and bike in every neighborhood."

As the Idaho Freedom Foundation pointed out, Mayor McLean has a soft stance on illegal immigration. Back in May, McLean responded to a DHS warning issued to "sanctuary jurisdictions and she told Idaho affiliate CBS2, "We are still waiting to hear from the Department of Homeland Security as to why we are on this list, as the city has not yet received any official notice from the Department. The City of Boise does not have jurisdiction over Ada County's jail, and the city's practices and policies follow our limited obligations as defined under federal immigration law. To be clear - Boise is not a sanctuary city. Boise is, however, made so special by the vibrant and diverse communities that live here. We remain committed as ever to remaining a safe and welcoming city for everyone."

This isn't the first time there's been a high-profile case involving illegal immigrants in Idaho. Back in September, Townhall reported about a purported illegal immigrant who hit and seriously wounded a teenager.

