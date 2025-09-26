It Gets Worse: What We Know About the Drunk Driver Who Hit Idaho Teen

September 1, 2025, was the day that forever changed the lives of 16-year-old Jennifer Petersen and her family. Petersen was driving her truck into town in Bonners Ferry, ID, when Jose Gonzalez Luna hit her broadside. Jennifer's injuries were so severe that she was flown to Seattle, WA. She's undergone multiple surgeries, including one on September 22, according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

On September 9, Townhall wrote about the accident and the alleged illegal immigration status of Gonzalez Luna. Here's some of what we wrote at the time:

Petersen was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital in Seattle for treatment, where she was treated at Kootenai Health. After doctors were able to stabilize Petersen, she was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she remains under intensive care. Petersen has undergone several surgeries to address her injuries and faces significant rehabilitation and more procedures. Jose Gonzalez Luna, 54, was arrested in relation to the crash. This was not the first time Gonzalez Luna was arrested for DUI. He pled guilty to felony DUI in 2009 and 2011 and pled guilty to misdemeanor DUI in 2004 and 2006. Gonzalez Luna was also arrested and charged with a third felony DUI on March 1, 2025. According to the Bonners Ferry Herald, law enforcement caught Gonzalez Luna while he was driving on the wrong side of the highway in Naples, and the paper lists the disposition of that case as "guilty with fines of $33.50 and court costs of $56.50." According to a source, Gonzalez Luna is in the country illegally. In a public comment on the 9B Idaho News story, a man named Michael Perez asked about Gonzalez Luna's immigration status, noting it was absent from the story.

Steven Petersen, Jennifer's father, reached out to Townhall following the publication of that piece and provided more information. He said, "God was with Jennifer that day and saved her, there’s no question."

The scene of the crash, with Jennifer Petersen's 1987 GMC pickup on the right. (Courtesy of Steven Petersen)

In emails exchanged with Townhall, Petersen said he believed Gonzalez Luna had been employed in the community for many years, and alleged that Gonzalez Luna had previous DUI arrests and charges. He also said he heard rumors Gonzalez Luna had a green card but that he'd "seen no evidence of that."

Initial reports indicated that Gonzalez Luna was in the country illegally, and Townhall sought to verify Gonzalez Luna's immigration status. Townhall submitted a records request to the Boundary County Sheriff's office for the accident report and Gonzalez Luna's immigration status. That request was denied.

In an email, the Boundary County Sheriff's Office Records custodian wrote, "Unfortunately documents for that case are not available at this time. The case is still open-pending therefore, per Idaho Code 74-124(b) as well as speaking with our agency civil attorney, we are unable to release documents relating to this case." In a phone call on September 19, they did tell Townhall Gonzalez Luna was still in custody at that time.

Townhall also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, which did respond to a request for comment on the case.

In a statement from a DHS spokesperson, they confirmed that Gonzalez Luna was a "criminal alien."

Jose Gonzalez-Luna, 54, is a criminal alien from Mexico with four DUIs, assault and domestic violence who now faces 15 years in prison for this latest aggravated DUI charge. With the seriousness of the charges, Gonzalez will face the full consequences of his actions from the justice system and immigration authorities. Living in the United States as a guest is a privilege and he has abused his privilege.

In a follow-up email, a DHS spokesperson provided additional details to Townhall (emphasis original):

Jose Gonzalez Luna entered our country illegally at an unknown date and time and has an extensive criminal history. In 2004, Luna was convicted for domestic violence. In 2006 and 2010, he was convicted for DUI and following his second DUI he was convicted for violating probation. In 2009, he was arrested for failure to appear. In 2011, he was convicted of his THIRD DUI, as well as charged with injury to child, unlawful use of a driver's license, and a probation violation. In March 2025, he was charged with aggravated battery and for possessing an open container. In September 2025, he was arrested for his FOURTH DUI.

In our original story, local reporting said Gonzalez Luna had six DUIs (two misdemeanor DUIs and four felony DUIs) – including the one from September.

In March 2025, Luna was arrested for his third felony DUI and open container. According to online court records, he posted a $500.00 bond imposed by Boundary County Judge Justin Julian. Less than six months later, Gonzalez Luna would strike and seriously injure Jennifer Petersen. This is yet another case of repeat offenders being released by the judicial system, only for them to commit other crimes that hurt innocent people.

DHS also noted that despite his extensive criminal record – including entering the country illegally – Gonzalez Luna was granted "Lawful Permanent Resident" status from the George W. Bush administration almost 20 years ago:

In 2008, despite Luna's domestic violence and DUI conviction, the Bush Administration granted him Lawful Permanent Resident status. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, USCIS will ensure only the most upstanding and qualified individuals can lawfully become part of our country.

The failure of our immigration system, dating back decades, cannot be overlooked. Gonzalez Luna not only should not have been in our country, but he never should have been granted Lawful Permanent Resident status by the Bush administration.

Petersen expressed frustration with the Boundary County courts and prosecutors, stating that they have refused to address not just Gonzalez Luna but also other legal matters concerning the Petersen family. Those other legal matters stem from a California lawsuit over a family trust that resulted in a lien on the Petersens' home. Petersen said the lien prevented them from selling their home and moving out of the area before Jennifer's accident, and while the lien was removed the day after the crash, the court ruled the lien could be placed on the property again on September 23. Petersen also said that the court hasn't scheduled hearings for that suit in a timely fashion, and that authorities have downplayed threats sent to the family. Townhall is still looking into the death threats.

Petersen added that, given all of this, trying Gonzalez Luna in Boundary County on yet another charge constitutes a "conflict of interest."

While the legal battle continues, Petersen said Jennifer would likely be discharged from the hospital soon, noting, "she’s going to recover fully, but it will take a long time."

