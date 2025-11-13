Elon Musk Throws His Full Support Behind Byron Donalds in Florida Governor's Race

The Florida gubernatorial election is less than a year away, and while the campaigns haven't kicked into high gear yet, Republican Byron Donalds is clinching endorsements as he seeks to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Advertisement

Back in September, Republican Rep. Aaron Bean (FL-04) endorsed Donalds, saying in a statement, "Byron Donalds is a rock-solid conservative who will lead Florida boldly into the future. His unwavering commitment to strengthening our economy and making Florida more affordable is the kind of leadership voters want in their next Governor."

President Trump endorsed Donalds back in February even before Donalds officially announced his campaign, writing on Truth Social, "Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement."

Days later, Donalds formally announced his run for governor, including in a post on X.

I arrived in the Sunshine State at 17 years old on a Greyhound bus, with a trunk full of clothes and a dream.



Now is the time to keep the best state in the country as the best state in the country.



Tonight, I am proud to announce my candidacy to be the next governor of Florida. pic.twitter.com/8jUHXw8A34 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 26, 2025

"After a lot of prayer, a lot of thoughts with my family and my friends, I'm here to announce my candidacy to be the next governor of the great state of Florida," Donalds told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "Over the rest of my time in Florida, I built a family, I built a career...I joined the Tea Party movement, was in the conservative movement. I was able to serve four years in the state legislature, four years in Congress. I think now is the time to now take the mantle and lead our state into the future.

Yesterday, Elon Musk responded to that post telling Donalds, "You certainly have my full support."

Congratulations, Byron!



You certainly have my full support. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2025

The endorsement aside, could this be another indicator of reconciliation between Musk and President Trump? We'd like to think so.

Donalds took a moment to thank Elon Musk for his endorsement and support.

Thank you @elonmusk!



I am honored to have your full support. https://t.co/Jbc62qs8tS — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 13, 2025

Donalds is facing two Republican primary challengers. One is former Speaker of the Florida House Paul Renner, and the other is Charles Burkett, the former mayor of Surfside. An October poll showed Donalds with a healthy lead over his primary opponents.

Florida's primary election will be held on August 18, 2026, and the general election is on November 3.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!