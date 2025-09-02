VIP
Democrats Are Delusional
Send in the Troops: Dozens Shot in Chicago Over the Weekend
How Trump Plans to Represent the Biden Presidency on the WH Rose Garden's...
Why Greta Thunberg, AKA Lord Farquaad, Had to Turn Her Pro-Hamas Gaza Flotilla...
Lee Corso Leaves College GameDay, But It Led to the Perfect Community Note...
VIP
Hilarious New Poll Shows Dems Truly Are Miserable Anti-American Trash
Democrats Appeal to Miserable People
Rogue Judge Just Pulled Off Judicial Coup Against Trump's LA Riot Crackdown
The Lyin’ New York Times: What Socialist?
Trump Administration Expands Visa Ban to Nearly All Palestinians
Pinch Me
Palestinian Officials Barred From Attending UN General Assembly After This Move by the...
VIP
Dem Strategist Gives DNC an Earful After What It Did During Summer Meeting
Nadler to Retire Next Year
Tipsheet

Byron Donalds Locks Up Another Endorsement

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 02, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) isn’t kicking his gubernatorial bid into high gear yet. Still, he’s working to clinch endorsements from Florida’s Republican delegation, likely to pad his base of support and clear the field of any serious potential challengers. Mr. Donalds already had the endorsement of President Donald Trump and several key members of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Before Labor Day, the Republican congressman clinched another endorsement from the Sunshine State: Rep. Aaron Bean. Donalds and Bean worked together trying to get some of the Department of Government Efficiency cuts codified on the Hill. He’s also on board with Donalds' plan to bring the headquarters for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to Florida. Bean is the 15th member of Florida’s delegation to back Donalds, who already has over $20 million in the war chest. 

“Byron Donalds is a rock-solid conservative who will lead Florida boldly into the future. His unwavering commitment to strengthening our economy and making Florida more affordable is the kind of leadership voters want in their next Governor,” said Bean in a statement. 

“Byron will deliver for families and seniors by expanding opportunity, lowering taxes and insurance rates, and cutting wasteful spending," he added. "I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside Byron in the Florida Legislature and now in Congress, and I know firsthand he will be an outstanding Governor. He has my complete and enthusiastic support.” 

Recommended

Rogue Judge Just Pulled Off Judicial Coup Against Trump's LA Riot Crackdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement

So far, Donalds has positioned himself as the undisputed frontrunner in the race. He has the money and institutional support behind him. It's reaching a point where other Republicans who might be considering jumping in could be reconsidering, especially if the race becomes contentious. Splitting up the GOP is the only hope Democrats have of winning this election. As of now, it's not happening. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BYRON DONALDS DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rogue Judge Just Pulled Off Judicial Coup Against Trump's LA Riot Crackdown Jeff Charles
How Trump Plans to Represent the Biden Presidency on the WH Rose Garden's Wall of Fame Matt Vespa
Dems, Please Cry More About the New Rules Kurt Schlichter
Send in the Troops: Dozens Shot in Chicago Over the Weekend Matt Vespa
Lee Corso Leaves College GameDay, But It Led to the Perfect Community Note on Twitter Matt Vespa
Why Greta Thunberg, AKA Lord Farquaad, Had to Turn Her Pro-Hamas Gaza Flotilla Around Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rogue Judge Just Pulled Off Judicial Coup Against Trump's LA Riot Crackdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement