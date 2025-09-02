Byron Donalds Locks Up Another Endorsement

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) isn’t kicking his gubernatorial bid into high gear yet. Still, he’s working to clinch endorsements from Florida’s Republican delegation, likely to pad his base of support and clear the field of any serious potential challengers. Mr. Donalds already had the endorsement of President Donald Trump and several key members of the Trump administration.

Before Labor Day, the Republican congressman clinched another endorsement from the Sunshine State: Rep. Aaron Bean. Donalds and Bean worked together trying to get some of the Department of Government Efficiency cuts codified on the Hill. He’s also on board with Donalds' plan to bring the headquarters for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to Florida. Bean is the 15th member of Florida’s delegation to back Donalds, who already has over $20 million in the war chest.

“Byron Donalds is a rock-solid conservative who will lead Florida boldly into the future. His unwavering commitment to strengthening our economy and making Florida more affordable is the kind of leadership voters want in their next Governor,” said Bean in a statement.

“Byron will deliver for families and seniors by expanding opportunity, lowering taxes and insurance rates, and cutting wasteful spending," he added. "I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside Byron in the Florida Legislature and now in Congress, and I know firsthand he will be an outstanding Governor. He has my complete and enthusiastic support.”

So far, Donalds has positioned himself as the undisputed frontrunner in the race. He has the money and institutional support behind him. It's reaching a point where other Republicans who might be considering jumping in could be reconsidering, especially if the race becomes contentious. Splitting up the GOP is the only hope Democrats have of winning this election. As of now, it's not happening.

