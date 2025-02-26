VIP
Government Flunkies Making Themselves Look Terrible
Tipsheet

It's Official: Byron Donalds Is Running for Governor

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 26, 2025 12:33 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Everyone saw an announcement coming: Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) is running for governor of Florida. When he appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher earlier this month, it was brought up where the Florida Republican was beyond coy about his plans. Tonight, on Sean Hannity, he made it official (via Roll Call):

Florida Republican Byron Donalds has joined the list of House members running for governor. 

“I’m here to announce my candidacy to be the next governor of the great state of Florida,” Donalds said Tuesday evening on Fox News. 

The move was not a surprise, with President Donald Trump posting on social media last week that he would endorse the third-term congressman from Naples if he entered the race. 

“As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda. He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” the president said on his Truth Social platform. 

Donalds is the first major Republican to enter the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is reportedly considering a gubernatorial run, a prospect her husband talked up on Monday, The New York Times reported. 

Why These DOGE Staffers Just Resigned. It's Not Shocking. Matt Vespa
Yet, another person was reportedly eyeing the governor’s mansion, which could make things messy in the Sunshine State: Florida first lady Casey DeSantis.

