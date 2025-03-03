Trump Previews His Joint Address to Congress
Byron Donalds Reacts to Trump's Endorsement

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 03, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Late last month, before Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) even officially entered into the race, President Donald Trump announced he was endorsing the congressman for Florida governor in 2026. Ron DeSantis, the current governor, is term-limited. Donalds, who just formally announced last week, reacted to the endorsement while speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

In his endorsement over Truth Social, in which Trump posted he was "hearing" that Donalds was running, five days before he did so, the president reminded that Florida, his state of residence now, is a state he "WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024."

"I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons," Trump added, speaking about the congressman's family and praising his accomplishments. "They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda. He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement," he added for good measure. "RUN, BYRON, RUN!"

After making the announcement official on "Hannity" last Tuesday night, Donalds has since made plenty of more Fox News appearances, speaking to Bartiromo on Sunday morning.

Bartiromo began by congratulating Donalds for such an endorsement, with the congressman speaking to that later in the segment. He spoke to the success that Trump's endorsement of then Rep. DeSantis had in the race. "I remember back in 2018 campaigning for a then-Congressman DeSantis who had the support of Donald Trump, and that worked out great for our state," Donalds said. "In 2025, moving into 2026, I'm really honored to have the same support from President Trump. He has a history of making good picks, and I think his picks have always worked out for the Sunshine State. I'm happy to have President Trump's support," he added.

The congressman began the segment by speaking about the "number one" issue being about the insurance market, and also how Florida will become "the financial hub of the world.

Donalds also addressed Trump when calling out the South Florida Sun Sentinel over X for their February 28 editorial lamenting Trump's role. In addition to reminding that "Florida is TRUMP COUNTRY," Donalds also made clear he'll "always fight for President Trump and for a stronger Florida!"

After Trump's endorsement, DeSantis won the Republican primary for 2018 and narrowly won the general election. He then went on to win reelection in 2022 by nearly 20 points. 

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is also rumored to be getting into the race for governor. 

Tags: FLORIDA

