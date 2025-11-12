New York City Isn't the Only Place That Might Soon Have a Socialist...
The Left's Latest 'Racist' Boogeyman? Podcasting.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 12, 2025 1:30 PM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

The list of things the Left has called "racist" over the years is long and ever-expanding. That includes, but isn't limited to, Dr. Seuss books, hoop earrings (on White women), quoting Beyoncé lyrics, the path of the solar eclipse, math education, farmers' markets, the White nuclear family, the concept of punctuality, Aunt Jemima syrup, the master bedroom, and bicycling.

We can add another thing to that list now, too: podcasting.

The Wrap has decided that podcasting has a diversity problem. 

Here's more:

The hosts of the top 100 podcasts of 2024 were overwhelmingly white and male, a new comprehensive study from USC reveals. Of the top podcasts, 64% were hosted by men, while 77% of the hosts were white, underlining a severe lack of diversity in the medium that continues to rise in popularity and has become a cornerstone of viewing time on YouTube.

Podcasting, as The Quartering pointed out, has few barriers to entry. You need a computer, a microphone, and an Internet connection. That's it.

The challenge, of course, is which podcasts gain traction and an audience. For that, you have to have talent, an eye for stories, and good production values.

If we do the math, it turns out that of the top 100 podcasts, 36 percent are hosted by women and 23 percent are non-White. So there is diversity there. What The Wrap wants is a podcast field with near-zero White men.

And? Why should we be concerned about this? Who is being harmed by an absence of podcasts being hosted by women of color?

We'll note here that The Wrap, and other media outlets, have never run articles demanding diversity in other male-dominated industries like forestry (97 percent), roofing (98 percent), and mining (95 percent). Nor do they lament the fact that men have a higher suicide rate, make up more of the homeless population, and are more likely to be victims of homicide.

We all know why.

Advertisement