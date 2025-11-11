'Three-Dimensional Chess:' Kamala Harris Once Again Rewrites Her Disastrous 2024 Election Performance

Kamala Harris is back once again with an extremely interesting new angle on her 2024 election failure.

Her memoir "107 Days" was released a couple of months ago, and she is about to wrap up her book tour (one that Democrats aren't too wild about, by the way) with a final stop on November 20. Not too terribly long ago, Harris told Stephen Colbert she was stepping away from politics because the "system is broken" — only to tease a 2028 run at the end of October.

Now she's back, and she's rewriting history once again with a wild claim she was playing "three-dimensional chess" against President Trump.

🚨NEW: Kamala Harris on campaigning against TRUMP🤣



"I understood the game that was being played. And I made a decision that I wasn't gonna get played."



*CACKLES*



"Three-dimensional chess!"



Maybe she lost because Trump was playing 4D chess while she was playing 3D😂… pic.twitter.com/0EHXYIwuo4 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 11, 2025

"I was aware of my opponent's strategy, and I wasn't about to fall prey," Kamala said, laughing. "Part of his strategy, and those around him, was to try and take me off our game and message. And I wasn't about to be distracted by those...flames that he was trying to throw to get me away from my highest priority, which was talking to people about the economy."

"So I understood the game that was being played. And I made the decision that I wasn't gonna get played," Harris added.

Of course, Harris did talk about the economy during the campaign. Namely, she admitted that the price of groceries skyrocketed during the Biden-Harris administration. "As president, I will take on the high costs that matter most to most Americans. Like the cost of food. We all know that prices went up during the pandemic...a loaf of bread cost 50 percent more today than it did before the pandemic. Ground beef is up almost 50 percent."

Her "economic plan" relied on $1.7 trillion in handouts and a ban on grocery store "price gouging" that didn't play well with economists. At the time, Adam Michel, the director of Tax Policy Studies at the Cato Institute, told The New York Post, "The CRFB estimates make it clear that the Harris agenda—like Biden’s before it—will be fiscally reckless and economically damaging. Writing people large checks and enforcing price controls is a recipe for expanding demand and shrinking supply, creating shortages and necessitating rationing."

In 1971, Republican Richard Nixon attempted to combat rising grocery prices by banning price gouging. What happened instead was "ranchers stopped shipping cattle to the market, farmers drowned their chickens, and consumers emptied the shelves of supermarkets." There was no reason to believe such a measure under President Harris would have any different outcome.

And the cherry on top of this sundae? When asked on The View if she'd have done anything different from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris repeatedly said no. That's when she lost the election.

Harris wasn't playing "three dimensional chess" against Trump. She was trying to play three dimensional chess against her own failed record and the disaster that was the Biden-Harris administration. And she lost.