SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
VIP
The Shutdown Was a Humiliating Experience for Democrats
You Won't Believe What This State's Democrats Think Is the Most Important Issue
He Went Viral for Interrupting Trump’s Speech. Now He’s Facing a Reckoning.
VIP
Olympics Committee Is About to Make a Unexpected Move
Jasmine Crockett Claims Controversy Over Jay Jones' Text Messages Was a 'Distraction'
Trump Claps Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene's Criticism
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Puts UC Berkeley on Notice Following Violent Antifa Attack on...
Do No Harm Wins First Major Lawsuit Against Discriminatory Biden-Era Healthcare Rule
Israel on Campus Coalition Releases Startling Poll Showing Rise in Campus Antisemitism
Report: UK to Pause Certain Intelligence Sharing With US Over Cartel Boat Airstrikes
Democrat With the Nazi Tattoo Wants Chuck Schumer to Resign Over Shutdown Deal
The Great Thing About Freedom Is Leftists Don't Get a Say
California Law Helping Crooks Get Off Without Going to Jail
Tipsheet

'Three-Dimensional Chess:' Kamala Harris Once Again Rewrites Her Disastrous 2024 Election Performance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 11, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Kamala Harris is back once again with an extremely interesting new angle on her 2024 election failure. 

Her memoir "107 Days" was released a couple of months ago, and she is about to wrap up her book tour (one that Democrats aren't too wild about, by the way) with a final stop on November 20. Not too terribly long ago, Harris told Stephen Colbert she was stepping away from politics because the "system is broken" — only to tease a 2028 run at the end of October.

Advertisement

Now she's back, and she's rewriting history once again with a wild claim she was playing "three-dimensional chess" against President Trump.

"I was aware of my opponent's strategy, and I wasn't about to fall prey," Kamala said, laughing. "Part of his strategy, and those around him, was to try and take me off our game and message. And I wasn't about to be distracted by those...flames that he was trying to throw to get me away from my highest priority, which was talking to people about the economy."

"So I understood the game that was being played. And I made the decision that I wasn't gonna get played," Harris added.

Of course, Harris did talk about the economy during the campaign. Namely, she admitted that the price of groceries skyrocketed during the Biden-Harris administration. "As president, I will take on the high costs that matter most to most Americans. Like the cost of food. We all know that prices went up during the pandemic...a loaf of bread cost 50 percent more today than it did before the pandemic. Ground beef is up almost 50 percent."

Recommended

He Went Viral for Interrupting Trump’s Speech. Now He’s Facing a Reckoning. Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY KAMALA HARRIS

Her "economic plan" relied on $1.7 trillion in handouts and a ban on grocery store "price gouging" that didn't play well with economists. At the time, Adam Michel, the director of Tax Policy Studies at the Cato Institute, told The New York Post, "The CRFB estimates make it clear that the Harris agenda—like Biden’s before it—will be fiscally reckless and economically damaging. Writing people large checks and enforcing price controls is a recipe for expanding demand and shrinking supply, creating shortages and necessitating rationing."

In 1971, Republican Richard Nixon attempted to combat rising grocery prices by banning price gouging. What happened instead was "ranchers stopped shipping cattle to the market, farmers drowned their chickens, and consumers emptied the shelves of supermarkets." There was no reason to believe such a measure under President Harris would have any different outcome.

And the cherry on top of this sundae? When asked on The View if she'd have done anything different from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris repeatedly said no. That's when she lost the election.

Advertisement

Harris wasn't playing "three dimensional chess" against Trump. She was trying to play three dimensional chess against her own failed record and the disaster that was the Biden-Harris administration. And she lost.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He Went Viral for Interrupting Trump’s Speech. Now He’s Facing a Reckoning. Jeff Charles
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Puts UC Berkeley on Notice Following Violent Antifa Attack on TPUSA Event Amy Curtis
Democrats Are Evil, Not Stupid Derek Hunter
You Won't Believe What This State's Democrats Think Is the Most Important Issue Jeff Charles
Do No Harm Wins First Major Lawsuit Against Discriminatory Biden-Era Healthcare Rule Amy Curtis
FAFO: Lib Karen Got a Rude Wake-Up Call After Messing With ICE Agents Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

He Went Viral for Interrupting Trump’s Speech. Now He’s Facing a Reckoning. Jeff Charles
Advertisement