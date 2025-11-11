Report: UK to Pause Certain Intelligence Sharing With US Over Cartel Boat Airstrikes

The Trump administration has launched airstrikes against several narco terrorist vessels in the Caribbean, a move that has led the U.N. to condemn the strikes as "unacceptable."

This has not deterred the Trump administration, which announced plans in October to continue the strikes, citing national security concerns. But it seems the U.K. isn't going to be helping the Trump administration keep illegal drugs and criminals off our shores.

CNN is reporting that the U.K. has paused intelligence sharing with the U.S., citing the legality of the strikes.

CNN reports that the UK has temporarily paused certain intelligence sharing with the U.S., raising concerns about the legality of targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/nwaNIFj5Es — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 11, 2025

Here's more from CNN:

The United Kingdom is no longer sharing intelligence with the US about suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean because it does not want to be complicit in US military strikes and believes the attacks are illegal, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The UK’s decision marks a significant break from its closest ally and intelligence sharing partner and underscores the growing skepticism over the legality of the US military’s campaign around Latin America. For years, the UK, which controls a number of territories in the Caribbean where it bases intelligence assets, has helped the US locate vessels suspected of carrying drugs so that the US Coast Guard could interdict them, the sources said. That meant the ships would be stopped, boarded, its crew detained, and drugs seized.

Canada also has "distanced" itself from the strikes, according to the network, and a Canadian defense spokesperson told CNN, "It is important to note that Canadian Armed Forces activities under Operation Caribbean, conducted in coordination with the United States Coast Guard, are separate and distinct."

The administration's policy has received its share of criticism at home, too. But Vice President J.D. Vance addressed the critics back in September, saying, "I think the rules of engagement should be similar to what they are in war, because we are, in fact, in a war against these drug cartels. I understand the concerns about due process, I understand some of the criticisms that have been raised, but this is not a situation where we can send the Navy SEALs into these places, arrest them, and give them a proper civil trial or criminal trial."

As of right now, the Trump administration has not issued a statement on the U.K.'s decision to withhold intelligence.

