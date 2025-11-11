AAG Harmeet Dhillon Puts UC Berkeley on Notice Following Violent Antifa Attack on TPUSA Event

Last night, the TPUSA event at the University of California, Berkeley descended into chaos when the oh-so-tolerant Leftists mobbed the event.

Here's some of what Townhall reported, via Fox News:

A bloody fight broke out near the University of California, Berkeley, on Monday afternoon, ahead of a Turning Point USA event on campus. The event, which will feature Dr. Frank Turek and Rob Schneider, marks the end of the "This Is The Turning Point" tour. It takes place just two months after TPUSA's founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a campus event in Utah on Sept. 10. The confrontation erupted at around 4:30 PST. During the brawl, two men were seen fighting each other, one of whom had blood gushing from his face.

As Matt Vespa wrote, "College campuses should be a bastion of free speech. Sure, they’re also liberal cesspools, but one used to be able to voice a contrary opinion that ran counter to the progressive ethos without total war breaking out."

But today's Leftists have zero tolerance for free speech, free thought, and diversity of opinion. They show it daily, and it was out in force Monday evening.

Now Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon is putting UC Berkeley on notice:

Berkeley: @UCBerkeley and the City of Berkeley should expect some incoming @CivilRights correspondence. And more. In America, we do not allow citizens to be attacked by violent thugs and shrug and turn our backs. Been there, done that, not on our watch. — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 11, 2025

Berkeley is the campus where students are being taught that ICE is a tool of "white supremacy," and back in 2020, a TPUSA worker was assaulted on the campus for handing out conservative literature. And Dhillon pointed out Berkeley had to settle a suit over similar problems back in 2017.

We saw all of this at Berkeley back in 2017. @UCBerkeley was sued, and settled the case.



The @CivilRights will investigate what happened here, and I see several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security and Antifa’s ability to operate with impunity in CA. https://t.co/aN7JzouXwl — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 11, 2025

She also reposted a report from Andy Ngo that pointed out the Antifa-affiliated group that organized this violent attack on TPUSA.

The violent Antifa attack at UC Berkeley on the TPUSA event was organized by the violent outsider Antifa group, By Any Means Necessary. The group was involved in organizing prior Antifa attacks on the campus and in the city. https://t.co/Znab11RsjE pic.twitter.com/ru8tLa70xY — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2025

And this post from Robby Starbuck, where he asks why Antifa is still allowed to terrorize Americans,

Why is Antifa still allowed to terrorize 🇺🇸 @FBI? https://t.co/x1ed8fm9PS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 11, 2025

Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, conservative students at UC Berkeley and elsewhere have a right to exist peacefully on campus without the threat of harassment or violence from Leftists.

