UC Berkeley Course Blames ‘Racial Superiority’ for Trump's Immigration Policy

The University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) offers an undergraduate course on immigration policy that characterizes American immigration policy as rooted in a theory of “racial superiority” and actively promotes the “Abolish ICE” movement.

Advertisement

Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute and a conservative watchdog group monitoring higher education, obtained the course syllabi for the Spring 2024 and 2025 semesters. The course is set to be offered again in Spring 2026.

The syllabus reads:

We often hear that America is a ‘nation of immigrants.’ But this representation of the United States does not explain why some are presumed to belong in the United States, and others are not. Why are non-White Latinos and Asian Americans so often considered ‘alien citizens,’ as American citizens who are nonetheless presumed to be foreign? And why are those of European descent assumed to belong, regardless of their citizenship?

Under "Learning Objectives," the syllabus states that students will "Gain an understanding of the basic legal framework of American immigration law," and "an understanding of the ways in which ideas about race, gender, and sexuality have shaped U.S. immigration law and policies, through historical accounts of the specific experiences of Asian-American, European American, Latinx, Native/Indigenous, and Black/Afro-descendant people in the U.S."

The course, Legal Studies 132AC: Immigration and Citizenship, includes required readings such as "It’s Time to Abolish ICE" and "Trump Wants to Take Away Your Citizenship." These works characterize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a “racist deportation force” whose mission and practices are rooted in white supremacy.

There is not a single required reading that neutrally examines or defends ICE.

The article, "It's Time to Abolish ICE," includes comments from University of Louisville Law Professor Dan Canon, who calls ICE “an agency devoted almost solely to cruelly and wantonly breaking up families,” and says it treats “human beings like they’re animals.”

The article also includes comments from Angel Padilla, a policy director at the leftist group the Indivisible Project, who suggests that “ICE is terrorizing American communities" and that "They’re going into schools, entering hospitals, conducting massive raids, and separating children from parents every day.”

The course is taught by two deportation defense attorneys, Professors Lisa Knox and Christina H. Lee, who both have ties to left-wing activist groups that seek to defend detained illegal immigrants.

UC Berkeley is a renowned public university in California, supported by both state and federal funding. This comes amid a more than 1000 percent increase in violence towards ICE agents since President Trump took office.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.