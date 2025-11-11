Absolute Mayhem Broke Out During TPUSA Event at UC Berkeley

College campuses should be a bastion of free speech. Sure, they’re also liberal cesspools, but one used to be able to voice a contrary opinion that ran counter to the progressive ethos without total war breaking out. Turning Point USA held its last tour event at UC Berkeley, featuring actor Rob Schneider, when a brawl broke out. It was all captured on video (via Fox News):

A bloody fight broke out near the University of California, Berkeley, on Monday afternoon, ahead of a Turning Point USA event on campus. The event, which will feature Dr. Frank Turek and Rob Schneider, marks the end of the "This Is The Turning Point" tour. It takes place just two months after TPUSA's founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a campus event in Utah on Sept. 10. The confrontation erupted at around 4:30 PST. During the brawl, two men were seen fighting each other, one of whom had blood gushing from his face. […] Local police had difficulty containing the agitators and were seen putting on shield masks and gathering batons. It is unknown how many participants were injured.

FULL CLIP: Footage from before and after a melee broke out between Antifa militants and a Trump supporter outside the "This Is The Turning Point" campus tour stop at UC Berkeley.@Savsays | @TPUSA https://t.co/MGIlYUvOLE pic.twitter.com/MK4dC888ov — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025

UC Berkeley currently looks like a war zone.



An ANTIFA member just lit off a flare resulting in TPUSA event attendees being rushed inside.



A car then comes and starts backfiring visibly scaring multiple attendees who feared they were hearing gunshots. @TPUSA | @Savsays pic.twitter.com/u3mG8rJDSx — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025

UC Berkeley- This is what attendees of tonight’s TPUSA event are being to forced to stand in the middle of as campus police allow ANTIFA protesters to surround and scream at attendees lined up for tonight’s event.



So far, two have already been arrested as a fight broke out… pic.twitter.com/WefnpHxdHw — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025

Just picked this up after tonight’s UC Berkeley coverage.



Yes, the mob that was using violence, threats, intimidation and openly celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination is accusing TPUSA of being involved in “a campaign of incitement to violence”



Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/WaYdVFK7PH — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) November 11, 2025

What a bunch of clowns and savages.

