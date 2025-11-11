SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Absolute Mayhem Broke Out During TPUSA Event at UC Berkeley

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 11, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Margot, File

College campuses should be a bastion of free speech. Sure, they’re also liberal cesspools, but one used to be able to voice a contrary opinion that ran counter to the progressive ethos without total war breaking out. Turning Point USA held its last tour event at UC Berkeley, featuring actor Rob Schneider, when a brawl broke out. It was all captured on video (via Fox News): 

A bloody fight broke out near the University of California, Berkeley, on Monday afternoon, ahead of a Turning Point USA event on campus. 

The event, which will feature Dr. Frank Turek and Rob Schneider, marks the end of the "This Is The Turning Point" tour. 

It takes place just two months after TPUSA's founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a campus event in Utah on Sept. 10. 

The confrontation erupted at around 4:30 PST. During the brawl, two men were seen fighting each other, one of whom had blood gushing from his face. 

[…] 

Local police had difficulty containing the agitators and were seen putting on shield masks and gathering batons.  

It is unknown how many participants were injured. 

What a bunch of clowns and savages. 

