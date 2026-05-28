Treasury Secretary Bessent Just Humiliated The Washington Post and CNN's Kaitlan Collins at the Same Time

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conducted today's press briefing, as Karoline Leavitt remains on maternity leave. It had its moments. The lineup to cover for Ms. Leavitt has been nothing short of spectacular, and Bessent is always good for a sharp zinger or three against the fake news press and their shoddy narratives. It’s an underreported skill: he’s pretty damn elite at it.

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CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked about the $250 banknote to commemorate our nation’s 250th birthday in July. The Washington Post tried to stir up some palace intrigue about it, which Bessent dismissed easily, calling out the paper for basically writing a sucky article that only exposed them for—gasp—following the law.

Is a $250 bill featuring President Trump coming into circulation? 👀



"At Treasury, we prepare things in advance..." pic.twitter.com/W5jhWCrfOy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 28, 2026

“Who here's from The Post? Yeah, terribly written, terribly edited,” he said.

.@SecScottBessent just humiliated both CNN’s Kaitlan Collins AND The Washington Post in one go:



“Who here's from The Post? Yeah, terribly written, terribly edited" 🤣



"Because basically, what it says is that Treasury is following the law... pic.twitter.com/s6o1VY0GUn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 28, 2026

Here’s part of the piece:

Trump administration officials have pressed the office responsible for printing the nation’s money to design a $250 bill featuring the president’s portrait, according to four current and former employees, in what would be the first appearance of a living person on U.S. currency in more than 150 years. Starting last year, two political appointees at the Treasury Department — U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser, Mike Brown — repeatedly urged staff at the agency’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing to prepare prototypes of the note, according to the employees, who said the move raised concerns because federal law currently allows only deceased people to appear on bills. The employees spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

There was also allegations that the printing director was reassigned after she voiced concerns, or whatever.

Not a scandal. Onward.

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