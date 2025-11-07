Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order Temporarily Blocking Full SNAP Payments

The Supreme Court has issued an emergency order blocking SNAP funding amid the ongoing Schumer Shutdown.

Here's more from the Associated Press:

The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal to temporarily block a court order to fully fund SNAP food aid payments amid the government shutdown, even though residents in some states already have received the funds. A judge had given the Republican administration until Friday to make the payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. But the administration asked an appeals court to suspend any court orders requiring it to spend more money than is available in a contingency fund, and instead allow it to continue with planned partial SNAP payments for the month.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued the ruling, putting a temporary stay on an earlier order issued by a Rhode Island judge that required the Trump administration to disburse the full SNAP payment amount in the month of November.

BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson temporarily stays a Rhode Island court order that would’ve required the Trump administration to pay out November SNAP benefits, saying the pause is needed to allow the First Circuit to review the order. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/OgkXCMfYUD — Katie Buehler (@bykatiebuehler) November 8, 2025

SNAP funding ran out on November 1 after Democrats refused to reopen the government, despite a ruling from two judges on October 31 that ordered the Trump administration to use emergency contingency funds to pay SNAP benefits. The White House maintained it didn't have the legal authority to access those funds as they were for emergency purposes only. On November 3, the Trump administration said it would issue partial SNAP payments.

On November 4, President Trump said the best way to return to full SNAP funding for the states was for Democrats to vote to reopen the government and pass a clean Continuing Resolution, writing on Truth Social, "SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly “handed” to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT."

Democrats were angry with the administration's appeal to the Supreme Court. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) wrote on X, "Trump will do everything but feed families in need."

🚨 The Appeals Court ruled against the Trump administration’s request to not pay SNAP in full this month.



So what does the administration do? Immediately appeal to the Supreme Court.



Trump will do everything but feed families in need. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 8, 2025

According to the Associated Press, Brown Jackson's order will remain in place for 48 hours after the appeals court rules to give the Trump administration "time to return to the Supreme Court if the appeals court refuses to step in."

Several states, including Wisconsin, Oregon, California, Kansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Hawaii, issued SNAP payments on Friday. Other states are still waiting for federal guidance.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

