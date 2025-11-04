President Trump Says SNAP Payments Are on Hold Until Democrats End the Schumer Shutdown

President Trump announced Tuesday via Truth Social that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments will only resume once Democrats end the Schumer Shutdown.

SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly “handed” to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT

Funding for SNAP was set to run out over the weekend, as Democrats have refused to work with Republicans to fund the government, instead attempting to leverage the talks to advance expanded Obamacare subsidies.

Two federal judges have ruled that the Trump administration must use contingency funds from the food assistance program to partially cover SNAP payments for November. In a sworn declaration to the court, a senior administration official said the U.S. Department of Agriculture will allocate $4.65 billion of its $5 billion contingency fund to keep SNAP operating. It remains unclear whether recipients will receive their full benefits.

Around 42 million Americans, nearly one in eight, rely on SNAP for food each month. The program has drawn significant attention in recent days, both for the sheer number of Americans dependent on government assistance and for growing concerns over how many illegal immigrants may be accessing the taxpayer-funded program unlawfully.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has targeted the program for review, citing significant concerns over eligibility and a lack of oversight.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

